Company Of Heroes 3 Could Be Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

This was only confirmed for a PC release.

By on

Comments

It seems like Company of Heroes 3 could be coming to PlayStation and Xbox. The game was only confirmed for a PC release so far.

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Company of Heroes 3 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It looks, however, like it won't be coming to last-gen consoles at all.

If Company of Heroes 3 does indeed come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, that would mark the first time the franchise will be put on consoles. Neither 2006's Company of Heroes nor 2013's Company of Heroes 2 were on any consoles. Since its inception, the series has primarily been on PC. The first Company of Heroes saw a release on iOS, iPad, and Android in 2020.

Company of Heroes 3 was supposed to release on November 17 but was delayed to February 23, 2023. "We want to deliver the biggest and most immersive game in our franchise’s history, which means we need a bit more time for bug fixing, balancing, and polishing to ensure our players have a fantastic experience at launch," explained developer Relic Entertainment general manager Justin Dowdeswell at the time. The game will launch with four factions and two single-player campaigns.

