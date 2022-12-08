Company Of Heroes 3 Confirmed For Console, Coming 2023

Company of Heroes 3 is officially coming to console. Developer Relic announced during The Game Awards that the strategy game will come to console in 2023.

This isn't a big surprise, as a recently discovered rating revealed that Company of Heroes 3 would be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Whether or not the game comes to last-generation consoles remains to be seen.

📢 We’re excited to announce that Company of Heroes 3 is coming to console in 2023! 📢 pic.twitter.com/bVnt9mdwrf — Company Of Heroes (@CompanyOfHeroes) December 9, 2022

Company of Heroes 3 will be the first entry in the series to come to console--2006's Company of Heroes and 2013's Company of Heroes 2 were exclusive to PC. The franchise did expand to a different platform, mobile, in 2020 with an iOS and Android release.

Company of Heroes launches on February 23, 2023 for PC following a delay from November 2022. Whether or not the console edition also arrives this day remains to be seen.

The game will launch with four factions and two single-player campaigns.