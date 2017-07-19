Comic-Con 2017 Exclusive T-Shirt Giveaway

We're giving away fifty (50) San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive T-Shirts from our GameSpot Universe channel! Whether you'll be at the convention or watching from home, we want to give you a chance to win free swag. Giveaway ends on Sunday, July 23rd at 5:00pm PT, open worldwide, void where sweepstakes are prohibited. Winners will be notified via email. Enter below.

GameSpot Universe is our official entertainment channel focused on comics, movies, TV, anime, giveaways, and more! We find you movie easter eggs, recap shows like American Gods, Game Of Thrones, and Twin Peaks, and tell you who the hell are certain comic book characters like Cable from Deadpool.