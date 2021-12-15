Comedy Adventure Game Loco Motive Announced For Nintendo Switch
The murder mystery set on a train has you assuming three identities as you try to determine whodunit.
As part of Nintendo's Indie World presentation, Robust Games announced Loco Motive, a comedy murder mystery that harkens back to old-school adventure games. The whodunit looks inspired by stories like Murder on the Orient Express, though it isn't so deadly serious.
You're looking to solve the mystery of the death of Lady Unterwald while aboard the Reuss Express. You play as a set of three characters at different story points: a lawyer, an amateur gumshoe, and an undercover agent. You'll have to solve puzzles and interact with the fully voiced cast of characters to clear your name. It's coming next summer to Nintendo Switch.
All aboard the Reuss Express 🚂!— Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 15, 2021
Investigate a murder mystery in this off-the-rails point-and-click adventure by UK developer @RobustGames.
Loco Motive arrives on #NintendoSwitch summer 2022. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/Pu8PPn04qE
