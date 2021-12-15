Nintendo Indie World Halo Slayer Update Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021
Comedy Adventure Game Loco Motive Announced For Nintendo Switch

The murder mystery set on a train has you assuming three identities as you try to determine whodunit.

As part of Nintendo's Indie World presentation, Robust Games announced Loco Motive, a comedy murder mystery that harkens back to old-school adventure games. The whodunit looks inspired by stories like Murder on the Orient Express, though it isn't so deadly serious.

You're looking to solve the mystery of the death of Lady Unterwald while aboard the Reuss Express. You play as a set of three characters at different story points: a lawyer, an amateur gumshoe, and an undercover agent. You'll have to solve puzzles and interact with the fully voiced cast of characters to clear your name. It's coming next summer to Nintendo Switch.

