College Basketball Star Loses Video Game, Then Punches Door And Breaks Hand

Joel Berry II, the UNC Tar Heels star point guard who was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Final Four, has suffered a video game-related injury. The standout men's college basketball player broke his right hand after losing an NBA 2K18 match to a teammate and manager and punching a door in frustration, ESPN reports.

"It was just a freak accident," teammate Theo Pinson, who was playing with Berry at the time, said (via Deadspin). Head coach Roy Williams said that Berry "did a silly thing." Berry's fierce competitiveness might have contributed to the outburst and wall-punching episode, Williams said.

Berry informed Pinson that he felt like he might have hurt himself before going to bed that evening after punching the door, but thought it wasn't a big deal, apparently. As it turns out, it was a big deal.

Williams said Berry is expected to miss around four weeks, though he wasn't exactly sure of the timeline. Whatever the case, UNC opens its season on November 10, so Berry could miss the season-opener.

Berry, a senior, is a standout player for the Tar Heels. He averaged 14.7 points last season and scored 22 points to lead all scorers in UNC's national title victory over Gonzaga.

I think we have all become frustrated while playing video games, so Berry's story is understandable, though the stakes are higher when you're in the public eye as he is.