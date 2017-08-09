Coen Brothers Announce New Western For Netflix

Netflix has announced another high-profile project. Joel and Ethan Coen, the Oscar-winning directors behind movies like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men, are bringing their new western show The Ballad of Buster Scruggs to the streaming service.

An anthology series, the TV program will premiere in 2018. The Coen brothers are writing and directing, with production done by Annapurna Television.

Here is the official description, written by Netflix: "The Western anthology will feature six tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter will feature a distinct story about the American West."

Tim Blake Nelson, who starred in the Coen brothers movie O Brother, Where Art Thou, is the only confirmed actor for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

"We are streaming motherf**kers!," Joel Coen and Ethan Coen said in a statement.

Netflix original content VP Cindy Holland added, "The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists. We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents."

