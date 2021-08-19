CoD: Warzone's Recent Weapon Tuning Gives The Fennec Overpowered Bullet Velocity

Call of Duty: Warzone's August 16 update made a few weapon tweaks, but it may have unintentionally buffed the Fennec submachine gun in a really broken way.

Alongside a few pistols nerfs, Modern Warfare's Fennec received a buff to bullet velocity to attempt to make it a more viable option in the submachine gun class, but the patch notes mention an increase by 13.4%, and the submachine gun actually got quite a bit more. This submachine gun can now take down enemies parachuting from the sky with virtually no bullet drop.

According to one of Call of Duty's most popular YouTube analysts JGOD, the Fennec got more like a 1000% increase to the bullet velocity, which is definitely a huge increase that was obviously not what developers Raven Software intended. He also suggests that the buff makes the Fennec a great sniper support, as the increased bullet velocity helps for longer-ranged gunfights, while the powerful submachine gun will definitely work for those close-quarters engagements.

Nothing has been mentioned by Raven Software in regards to this massive gun buff, but the developers are likely focused on today's Call of Duty: Vanguard "Battle of Verdansk" event inside of Warzone. There will still likely be a fix coming, as this gun absolutely melts and gains further popularity.

If you want to try this wildly powerful submachine gun before it gets nerfed back to reasonable stats, here’s JGOD's powerful Fennec loadout used in the video:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: ZLR 16" Apex

Optic: VLK 3x

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

If you don't have the Fennec leveled up, it's worth checking to see if you have a decent blueprint unlocked for it. The Silver Fox weapon blueprint from Modern Warfare's Season 4 battle pass has a few decent attachments to get you started. This is definitely the time to use and level up this otherwise mediocre submachine gun.

