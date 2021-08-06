CoD: Warzone's Blueprint Blitz Event Lets You Earn More Weapon Blueprints

Warzone's new Blueprint Blitz event is now live for a limited time. As previously announced with Call of Duty's Season 4 Reloaded, Blueprint Blitz allows players to complete Contracts to earn some of Warzone's weapon blueprints from past seasons.

The Blueprint Blitz challenge event message appearing in the game's lobby says: Unlock all 11 blueprints before time runs out. Finish two Contracts in one match, and extract the Contraband Blueprint reward at the helipad. It's also noted that Blueprint Blitz is only available in regular battle royale matches and Plunder mode, so the Payload limited-time mode is not included in this event.

🔫📜🚁💸

Blueprint Blitz is now live!

It's time to earn Blueprints from previous Seasons!

Drop in. Farm Contracts. Extract the Contraband. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 6, 2021

Basically, these should work just like previous Contraband Contracts in Warzone, but you'll need to complete two regular Contracts in your match before the special blueprint Contracts unlocks. You must deliver the contract package to a marked area on the map in a set amount of time, where you'll need to wait for a helicopter to land for exfil. If the helicopter successfully extracts the package, you’ll earn cash and a weapon blueprint to keep.

There's been no specific mention of which blueprints will specifically be available during this time, but this may also include some special blueprints from past Warzone Easter eggs. The Blueprint Blitz event will end on August 13, meaning the event will be ending as the new season begins. And here's all the details for what's to come when Call of Duty's Season 5 launches on August 12.

In addition to Blueprint Blitz, a double XP event will also be active this weekend for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. This event begins today and wraps up on August 9 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.