CoD: Warzone Update Returns Golden Plunder LTM And Mercenaries Of Fortune Event

Call of Duty: Warzone's weekly playlist refresh arrived on July 21, and while Raven Software hasn't released any patch notes for the update, a few details were shared by the developer on Twitter.

Caldera's Golden Plunder limited-time mode makes a return with the new update, and players now have a second chance to earn rewards from the Mercenaries of Fortune event from Season 4's launch. Both Golden Plunder and the event will be available until July 27, which is when Warzone's mid-season update goes live. Additionally, the developer announced that Warzone's two smaller maps Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep will now begin rotating at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET every day until July 27.

The update also brings Cursed Chests to Fortune's Keep. As previously announced by Activision in the Season 4 Reloaded blog, these are high-tier loot chests added for Warzone's new "Cursed Ground" public event.

Season 4 Reloaded will add new movement features for Caldera, and bring a limited-time zombie-themed mode to Rebirth Island. There will also be operator bundles with Terminator skins for both the iconic T-800 and T-1000 models, which do a great job of resembling their movie counterparts from the 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Here are all the new details revealed for both Vanguard and Warzone's mid-season update for Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune.