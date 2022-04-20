CoD: Warzone Update Addresses Battle Pass Issues, Compensates With Rewards

Raven Software has released a new update to Call of Duty: Warzone, as the developer resolved an issue with battle pass progression for Season 2's pass. Additionally, Raven Software announced Warzone players will get properly compensated if they log in before Season 2 ends.

According to the patch notes, an issue has been corrected that affected battle pass gains for some Warzone players. The affected players will be retroactively awarded XP for prior matches played, but in order to receive the XP, players must log in to Warzone before Season 2 ends on April 27 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Some people may have already noticed the bump in battle pass XP, as the developer said the updated XP started arriving to players on April 19.

"We'd like to thank you for your patience while we investigated the issue related to battle pass XP gains," Raven Software said. "We’re happy to say that this issue has been resolved."

To further appease the community, the developer also announced that all players who log in during Season 2 will receive two 1-hour Double Battle Pass XP Tokens. These tokens will be good for use either during Season 2 or saved future seasons.

As Season 2 comes to a close, we already have plenty of hints for Season 3 of Warzone, including a new point of interest on Caldera and teases that suggest Godzilla and other iconic monsters are coming to the island. Here is everything we know about Season 3: Classified Arms for Warzone and Vanguard.

These specific patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

We hope you round off this Season on a fun note (maybe even a W) and look forward to seeing you in Season Three!