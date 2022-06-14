CoD: Warzone Trailer Gives Closer Look At Upcoming Fortune's Keep Map

On June 13, Activision revealed Call of Duty: Warzone's new Fortune's Keep map for Season 4, and now a new trailer gives a closer look at some main points of interest for the battle royale's upcoming island location.

Fortune's Keep is a new island map for Warzone, which is described as a fast-paced and close-quarters "Resurgence" map, meaning it should have similar pacing and respawning much like the current Rebirth Island map.

Activision's latest trailer is narrated by Call of Duty: Vanguard's Captain Butcher, who provides a tour of some of the main points of interest for Fortune's Keep. One of the main highlights is the Keep location, which is a lavish castle with an abundance of rooms and staircases to fight on. Another location showcased in the trailer is Smuggler's Cove, featuring boats, caves, and rocky cliffsides.

The tour also shows off some of the verticality on Fortune's Keep with a bell tower and clock tower on the map. Additionally, there's also a Lighthouse point of interest shown on the fully revealed map, but the area wasn't featured during the tour. Ziplines are mentioned in the trailer, so players shouldn't have any trouble taking their gunfights to the rooftops.

Fortune's Keep arrives with Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune on June 22. For more on what to expect next season, check out everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4. Additionally, Activision revealed Warzone 2.0 releases later this year, following "soon" after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.