CoD: Warzone September 2 Patch Notes Make Gas Mask Easier To Use

Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand recently went live in Warzone, and now a new update on September 2 brings a change to the season's recently added gas mask toggle setting. This latest update should make the gas mask easier to use for those who use the new manual option.

According to Raven Software's patch notes, Warzone's gas mask will now appear in the first slot of the Quick Inventory Menu for easier access during engagements for players using Season 5's Manual Gas Mask toggle setting. Additionally, the Manual Gas Mask text description was improved in the settings menu to better detail how players can manually equip the gas mask.

The developer also included an update for Season 5's limited-time Heroes Vs. Villains community event. The Hero and Villain event tokens will now reward 200 points, which is up from the 100 points the tokens awarded at launch of the event. This point change will be implemented for all Warzone modes.

For Season 5's new Supply Box UAV Killstreak, a change was made to make sure players are able to locate the best loot. The update removes Warzone's Resurgence supply boxes from appearing on Supply Box UAV scans to focus the scan on the best supply boxes for players.

The last major change from the update is an adjustment to Warzone's Serpentine perk. Serpentine, which is a perk that reduces the damage received when a player is sprinting, is now only active while the player is in Tactical Sprint. The perk has previously been overpowered, and now Raven Software says the change should result in both a more consistent engagement experience and encourage further exploration of weapon builds.

Other Warzone adjustments include a few bug fixes. The update fixed a bug that previously caused the idle/unlooted sound effect of the Heroes Vs. Villains event tokens to be louder than intended. It also corrected an issue on Caldera that prevented field upgrades and equipment from being destroyed when placed in lava.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

Vanguard also received an update this week, which included a few map fixes for multiplayer and Zombies, and the new EX1 prototype energy rifle also received an attachment change to improve the weapon's performance.

MODES

Operation: Last Call Adjustments

This limited-time, Heroes-versus-Villains-themed Mode is currently live and available for all Players to experience until September 14th. We’ve made a couple of small adjustments that we think will help improve the experience:

Event tokens now reward 200 points, up from 100 points

This applies to Event tokens acquired in other Modes as well

Bombs and Defuse Kits have been reenabled in the Buy Station

GENERAL

We've seen positive reactions to the "8-Bit Warfare" Mastercraft Bundle and the included "NOCLIP" EX1 (VG) Blueprint. That said, we’ve also heard feedback that Players have found the overlaid, low-framerate retro gaming filter to be overwhelming and, in some cases, even causing nausea. We have therefore made a change to remove this filter so that the Blueprint still looks 8-bit but plays like a glorious modern day Weapon.

GAMEPLAY

Supply Box UAV Adjustment Removed Resurgence Supply Boxes from appearing on Supply Box UAV scans to focus the scan on the best Supply Boxes.



QUALITY OF LIFE

Gas Mask Adjustments

Gas Masks will now appear in the first slot of the Quick Inventory Menu for easier access during engagements for players using the Manual Gas Mask toggle. Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how players manually equip the Gas Mask.



BUG FIXES

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune's Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the idle/unlooted sound effect of Event tokens to be louder than intended.

Fixed an issue with Operation: Last Call causing the incorrect victory banner to appear if a team wins during overtime.

Fixed an issue preventing Field Upgrades and Equipment from being destroyed when placed in lava.

Fixed an issue causing the Serpentine Perk icon to appear even if the Player was not under the effects of it.

PERKS

Perk Adjustments

Serpentine Serpentine is now only active while in Tactical Sprint.



We’ve updated Serpentine to now only be in effect during Tactical Sprint instead of regular Sprint. We expect that this change, along with the existing hard counters that are available in “Frangible - Disabling” and the VG Gunperk “Disable” will result in both a more consistent engagement experience and encourage further exploration of weapon builds.