CoD: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes Reveal Major Weapon Changes

Call of Duty Season 5 is now live in Warzone, introducing a new 50v50 team deathmatch-style mode, Zombies camos, and some major weapon tuning. Players will likely see a shift in the meta, as many popular guns received a nerf, including the ever-dominant Krig 6.

New Mode

Clash is Warzone's new 50v50 team deathmatch-style mode with a twist. Two teams of 50 fight on a much smaller section of Verdansk to eliminate each other for points. Many of Warzone's features are still active, including contracts, Buy Stations, and loot caches. There are also powerup rewards earned from loot caches and killing opponents that provide game-changing abilities. These range from things like giving players speed boosts to a "hunter" powerup that highlights nearby enemies.

Zombies Camos

Players have been asking for Cold War's Zombies camos to be added in Warzone's gun customization since launch, and Raven Software finally delivered in Season 5 Reloaded. All of the standard Zombies camos are available, but also the popular high-end camos like Plague Diamond and Dark Aether.

Weapon Balancing

Weapon balancing as revealed by Raven Software

Raven Software noted the popularity and performance of Warzone's long-dominant Krig 6 assault rifle, giving the weapon yet another damage nerf. Nerfs also hit the popular C58 assault rifle, Stoner light machine gun, very powerful OTs 9 submachine gun, and more. While these popular guns were taken down a notch, some of the tactical rifles got a buff to try and make them more viable options. There was also a recoil adjustment made to Warzone's popular Swiss K31 sniper rifle.

Season 5 Reloaded also makes some adjustments to weapon attachments, including grips and barrels for select weapons. Several barrels received a decrease in recoil control for assault rifle and light machine gun classes. Only time will tell how much these changes impact the meta, but we'll be updating our recommended Warzone loadouts with any upcoming shift.

Mobile Broadcast Stations

The mysterious Mobile Broadcast Stations added at the start of Season 5 have been highlighted for the update. The patch notes state: "It is suspected that they will soon begin amplifying the 'Dragovich Program' tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region." At this time, the stations appear to remain dormant, but hopefully they'll start activating soon.

Warzone is set to receive The Numbers event later this month, which revolves around the Black Ops campaign narrative of brainwashing with a numbers broadcast.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

In addition to Season 5 Reloaded, Call of Duty: Vanguard is also offering a multiplayer beta this weekend for anyone on PlayStation who preordered the game. This closed PlayStation beta runs from September 10-13. The following weekend will host another beta, including access for those who preordered on Xbox and PC, as well as anyone on PlayStation for its first two days. It becomes a true open beta for anyone on the final three days.

Season 5 Reloaded also arrives to Call of Duty as as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over harassment and discrimination against women.

EVENTS

The Numbers, A Limited-Time Event (Begins Sept. 21)

“16… 11… 1… 9… 21…”

Those brave enough to investigate the Mobile Broadcast Stations scattered across Verdansk will receive the following incentives:

An instant $5,000 Cash bonus in the current match

For each unique Mobile Broadcast Station activated during the event, you will receive an exclusive reward such as a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP

Complete all of the Challenges in the Numbers Event in either Warzone or Cold War to unlock the Sai melee weapon.

This event will also include a set of nine challenges within Warzone, which are based around the active Mobile Broadcast Stations in Season Five Reloaded. Through these challenges, you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards, as well as more rewards and another arcade cabinet game for your collection by completing event challenges in Black Ops Cold War. Unlock the first-ever event reward weapon, the Sai, by completing a full set of nine challenges in either game starting Sept. 21.

MODES

Clash (Launch)

This is Team Deathmatch on an epic scale: 50 v 50, all your loadouts accessible, Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from both the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes.

Iron Trials ‘84 (In-Season)

The rules have changed.

Last week, we gave you a first look at some of the fundamental changes coming to Verdansk via this new Mode:

Altered Health and Regeneration



Removal of Loadout Drops

New Gulag Rules

Adjusted Environmental Hazards

Classified Weapons

Here are three additional changes to expect:

Field Upgrades Dead Silence and Stopping Power have been removed. Leave the pocket sand on the playground.

Sniper Rifles Can only one-shot to the head within 30 meters. You’re gonna have to get up close and personal with the competition.

Vehicles ATVs and Dirt Bikes only. You’ll need to dispatch your foes the old fashioned way. Plan your drops carefully and rotate early.



And as mentioned, those who place first will receive the exclusive Calling Card!

MAPS

Mobile Broadcast Stations

The previously dormant Mobile Broadcast Stations seem to be stirring. It is suspected that they will soon begin amplifying the “Dragovich Program” tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region.

Red Doors

We’ve received reports of new, unusual activity in the Red Door rooms. Operators have been asked to investigate.

GENERAL

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been adjusted as follows…

New Gulag loadouts

New pre-match loadouts

New ground and Supply Box loot

BUG FIXES

Fixed a visual issue causing Player models to appear to have two left hands after free falling with any akimbo Weapon equipped.

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island that allowed Loadout Drops to fall through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to not receive the squad wipe notification when finishing the last member of an enemy squad.

Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck in the blank tablet screen while using the RC-XD Killstreak.

Fixed an issue causing the audio for certain Finishing Moves to not play properly.

Fixed an issue causing Thermite damage to persist upon redeployment after exiting the Gulag.

Fixed an issue where a Bounty Contract would display placeholder text.

Fixed an issue where a Squad Wipe wouldn’t count if the last enemy was holding a Self-Revive.

Fixed an issue where Players could regenerate Armor Plates while using the Tempered perk.

Fixed an issue where Revive and Self-Revive times were incorrect in Private Matches.

Fixed an issue where some Calling Cards were displaying placeholder text.

Fixed an issue where trying to customize Reticles would send Players back to the Main Menu.

Fixed incorrect Blueprint labeling of various Attachments in the Gunsmith Customs.

Fixed the Reticle alignment for the Swiss K31 (BOCW) “Roman Standard” Blueprint.

Fixed the visual scaling of the Swiss K31 (BOCW) Diamond Camo.

Fixed various issues causing the inspect animation on some Blueprints to not work properly.

WEAPONS

New Weapon

Sai: Melee (BOCW) During The Numbers Limited-Time Event starting Sept. 21, those who complete all nine challenges within Warzone or Black Ops Cold War will receive this new functional melee Weapon.



Weapon Changes

While assessing the power level of BOCW Weapons, we have observed some disparities between ease of use and efficacy. The Krig 6 (BOCW) has shown an impressive performance at just about every engagement range. While we believe it is important to have a wide array of Weapons which can be utilized by players of all skill levels -- it is critical to the health of the game that their effectiveness scales appropriately with the skill required to wield them. If players can be as effective with a Weapon that is pinpoint accurate that has a marginally slower Time to Kill potential than the hardest to wield Weapons, why would they choose another? As we continue to address these Weapons, we will also be making adjustments to BOCW attachments that offer Recoil Control. We feel these changes will provide a fairer, more diverse long-range landscape.

Assault Rifles

C58 (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



High damage Weapons like the C58 (BOCW) tend to adhere to a lower Rate of Fire and higher Recoil, which generally balances out their hasty Time to Kill potential. Much like the Krig 6 (BOCW), the C58 (BOCW) was a tad easier to control than we feel is appropriate for a Weapon with its damage profile. While “Recoil adjusted” can be rather nebulous, the exact details of these changes can often be difficult to quantify with numbers alone. While the C58’s (BOCW) Recoil has been increased slightly, the majority of this change will be felt in the Recoil Pattern deviation. When this deviation is increased, it can create subtle shifts which become increasingly difficult to compensate for given distance from the target.

EM2 (BOCW) Base Optic eye position retracted



The EM2 (BOCW) is not receiving a direct reduction to its efficacy with this change. However, it will result in the Base Optic being a less suitable substitute for higher magnification optics. This, however, in conjunction with the changes to Recoil Control barrels will make the EM2 a slightly less viable option to lesser skilled marksmen.

Assault Rifle Bravo (MW) Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1



To the dismay or surprise of some, our data suggests that the Assault Rifle Bravo (MW) is an absolute monster. The Assault Rifle Bravo (MW) will still be capable of achieving an extremely low Time to Kill, though that speed will now be locked behind an additional Headshot. Changes like these align more closely with our goal to shift consistently acquirable TTKs out of the 300ms range.

Groza (BOCW) Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 15%



The Groza (BOCW) has not yet fulfilled the role we had intended for it. As a more ‘bruiser’ oriented, AR-SMG hybrid, its slow base Sprint to Fire Speed has continued to hold it back considerably. With this change, it will be able to more reliably contest SMGs in short-range engagements.

Krig 6 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29 Mid Damage now 25 Minimum Damage decreased from 25 to 23 Weapon Kick adjusted



The vast majority of kills with the Krig 6 (BOCW) take place within its Max Damage Range, which unsurprisingly, is the longest of all BOCW Assault Rifles. This change will affect most Time to Kill breakpoints within its Maximum Damage Range by one bullet. Additionally, we have added a third Damage Range. Which is a change we do not suspect to be immensely impactful, as builds that extend Damage Range could push the Mid Damage Range out to nearly 100 meters -- which is well beyond the average kill distance for the Krig 6 (BOCW). Though, it is not all bad for the Krig 6 (BOCW); we have reduced some of the Weapon’s ‘bounciness’ while firing which we feel makes it more enjoyable to use.

Light Machine Guns

Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW) Recoil increased slightly



The Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW) had already been an incredibly accurate LMG prior to the changes which added Recoil Control to the Task Force and Match Grade barrels. With a baseline increase to Recoil and a reduction in the total amount of Recoil Control the aforementioned barrels offer, it will be harder to stay on target with Light Machine Gun Alpha (BOCW) at longer ranges.

Tactical Rifles

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Recoil decreased



The Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW), and many other Tactical Rifles have remained out of the spotlight for nearly three seasons. Given that, we feel now is a good time to reassess their effectiveness, cognizant of the razor’s edge of balance on which Burst Weapons exist. While this change will make the Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) far easier to stay on target with, the reduction in effectiveness to Titanium barrels remains intact, which heavily contributed to the dominance of the Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) and M16 (BOCW) several seasons ago.

DMR 14 (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



Rather than an outright ‘decrease’ to Recoil, this change is more of a rework. The DMR 14 (BOCW) has languished since its changes in season one, but it has not been forgotten. Expect the DMR 14 (BOCW) to feel like a new Weapon. Semi-auto Weapon enthusiasts rejoice, as the DMR 14 (BOCW) may see a real resurgence following this change.

M16 (BOCW) Weapon Kick decreased



Of the Tactical Rifles adjusted in this patch, the M16 received the smallest change. This is partly because we feel the M16 (BOCW) is already in an acceptable spot for Burst Weapons.

Type 63 (BOCW) Headshot Multiplier decreased from 2.1 to 1.58 Neck Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.58 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1 Weapon Kick decreased



The Type 63 (BOCW) has become quite infamous recently -- and for good reason. With a single Headshot, Time to Kill could be reduced to 332ms and with two, a mind boggling 166ms. A speed which only Sniper Rifles could compete with a TTK of 0 (only the travel time of the bullet). This should put into perspective how out of line the Type 63 (BOCW) was. While these changes seem extreme, a TTK of 332ms is still possible, it will just require three headshots instead of one.

Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) with 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31



This Maximum Damage change mirrors the adjustment to the base Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) made earlier this season.

OTs 9 (BOCW) Maximum Damage Range decreased by 6.2%



The OTs 9 (BOCW) might be a bit stronger than we would like, but we would first like to see how this change broadly impacts the Weapon’s viability. The OTs 9 (BOCW) was always intended to be the quintessence of barrel stuffing Submachine Guns. A Submachine Gun that was intended to challenge Shotguns within their Effective Damage Range. We believe it is achieving that, but its Maximum Damage range, while shorter than each other BOCW SMG, might still be too long. We will continue to closely monitor the performance of the OTs 9 (BOCW) following this change.

PPSh-41 (BOCW) Weapon Kick adjusted ADS Sway adjusted



While firing the PPSh-41 (BOCW), the Weapon could kick in a manner that would make it difficult to gauge bullet directionality. This is a subtle change that will have a significant impact on the ability to reliably line up shots.

Sniper Rifles

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



We have improved the firing Recoil behavior for the Swiss K31 (BOCW). We expect this change to go largely unnoticed as it does not have a measurable impact on the Weapon’s effectiveness but should improve its overall feel.

ZRG 20mm (BOCW) Recoil adjusted



Much like the Swiss K31 (BOCW), the ZRG 20mm (BOCW) has received some changes to its firing Recoil behavior to ensure that it looks, sounds, and most importantly feels like one of the baddest Sniper Rifles in Verdansk.

ATTACHMENTS

Barrels

Assault Rifles

Ranger/Liberator/GRU Composite

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Reinforced Heavy/VDV Reinforced/Contour Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Takedown/Contour M2 Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Task Force/Spetsnaz RPK/CMV Mil-Spec Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%



Light Machine Guns

Match Grade Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5% to 4% Task Force Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 10% to 8%



As we settle on the proper magnitude of Recoil Control for these barrels, we expect this to impact individual Weapons differently. Weapons that more heavily rely on the Recoil Control they received from these barrels may need to be addressed independently to ensure they align with our Weapon mastery goals.

Tactical Rifles

DMR 14 (BOCW)

16.3” Titanium Damage Range decrease reduced from 25% to 20% Rate of Fire increase reduced from 16.7% to 15%



With the aforementioned changes to the DMR 14 (BOCW), we felt it was necessary to make an adjustment to one of the most powerful attachment stats.

Rear Grips

Assault Rifles

Groza (BOCW)

Serpent Grip ADS Speed increase reduced from 9% to 7%



To ensure the Groza (BOCW) does not cross too far into Submachine Gun territory following the increase to its Sprint to Fire Speed and given its already SMG-like ADS Speeds, we are reducing the effectiveness of its Serpent Grip.

OPERATORS

New Operator

Hudson: NATO (In-Season) Get Hudson as part of an upcoming Store Bundle, to be released following the launch of Season Five Reloaded.

