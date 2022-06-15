CoD: Warzone Season 4 Will Bring Major Changes To Caldera, Including Less Vegetation And More POIs

Activision has revealed major changes coming to Warzone's Caldera map for Call of Duty Season 4. Additional looting opportunities, visibility improvements, and more are set to arrive with the Mercenaries of Fortune update on June 22.

The Call of Duty Twitter account tweeted an updated version of the Caldera map, showcasing that the seasonal update will remove 50% of the island's vegetation to improve visibility on the map.

Battle Royale players - we got you 🤝

A few of next season's updates to the Caldera include:

📍 New micro-POIs and more looting

💰 Secret underground Mercenary Vaults

🌴 50% less vegetation & better visibility

🤔 Plenty more surprises in-store pic.twitter.com/Ux3kR69RX3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 15, 2022

The tweet also reveals that players can expect to have more looting opportunities on Caldera with the upcoming additions of secret underground mercenary vaults and new micro-POIs for Season 4. Additionally, Activision teases "plenty more surprises in-store" for the battle royale.

A new secondary map has also been announced for Warzone's Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune update. Fortune's Keep is a brand-new Resurgence map, which will be much like Rebirth Island's close-quarters and respawning action, but now with a new castle island setting. Players can get a look at the upcoming island map's major points of interest in the recent Fortune's Keep trailer.

For more on what to expect for the Mercenaries of Fortune update, check out everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4. Activision has also revealed Warzone 2.0 releases later this year, following "soon" after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.