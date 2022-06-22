CoD: Warzone Season 4 Map Changes: Updated Caldera POIs And Storage Town

Call of Duty Season 4 is now live in Warzone with the Mercenaries of Fortune update, and in addition to the brand-new Fortune's Keep map, Caldera received some major changes to the landscape. Here we highlight some places you might want to visit in your next match of Warzone.

Caldera has lost the Skull Island themes from Season 3's Godzilla and King Kong event, with the Dig Site's monster bones fully excavated and removed from the area. Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune also clears out small patches of the jungle for several small mercenary camp locations, providing looting opportunities at these small clusters of tents.

It's also worth noting that Season 4 brings drastic changes to the map of Caldera, including a huge increase to visibility by removing 50% of the island's vegetation. You'll likely notice much cleaner lines of sight, as many small bushes and plants have been scraped.

Storage Town returns

Storage Town

One of Caldera's most popular locations for Season 4 will likely be the addition of Storage Town, which was originally a popular spot to drop on the old Verdansk map. The layout of this Vanguard-themed Storage Town is mostly accurate to the original, and you'll find this memorable location tucked away on a hillside southwest of Mines.

Capital

Capital rooftop changes

Caldera's Capital is updated with new ways to traverse the city's buildings. There are now scaffolding and bridges that link the buildings together for easier access to rooftops and for engaging players in combat.

Dig Site

Dig Site

Previously filled with monster bones, Caldera's Dig Site is now updated to show the bones have been excavated. This Season 4 change offers less cover and cleaner lines of sight for those who choose to drop here.

Arsenal

Arsenal's drydock ship

For Season 4, Caldera's Arsenal adds a ship to the area's once empty drydock. The ship offers new looting opportunities and potential close-quarters engagements.

Peak

Peak with nearby industrial area

Caldera's Peak received a major overhaul with Season 3's new fortified look, but Season 4 looks to continue improving the area. New staircases were added to make it easier to maneuver around the area, and while it's not a main POI, a new industrial section was added just north of Peak to bring even more looting opportunities to the surrounding area.

Docks

Docks removed water

While the Docks is mostly the same in terms of building structures, the area's landscape is now easier to traverse and contains clearer sight lines with the removal of the island's water. Much of Caldera's water has receded in Season 4, which is spun into the narrative as drought from a recent heatwave. This change is most notable at Docks, but also expect rivers and ponds to be dried up all around the island.

Bunker access

Underground bunker

All seven of Caldera's hatches are still operational in Season 4, but these are now under the control of NPC mercenaries, and you'll need a Key Card item to access them. You can obtain a Key Card at random from an item drop in supply boxes, as a reward for completing Contracts, or by looting one from a dead enemy. Once you open the bunker with a Key Card, you can expect similar vault loot as past seasons with piles of cash, high-rarity weapons, equipment, and more.

It's also important to note that a Key Card is bound to the player who picks it up, and it can only be used once at any of the seven locations. If you need help finding all the hatches, here is our Caldera hatch locations guide.

If you're looking for perk suggestions, here we recommend some of the best perks to use for Warzone. We also have a guide for powerful weapon loadouts to try in your next match.