CoD: Warzone Season 4 Image Teases That Verdansk Needs Saving

Raven Software is teasing something about Verdansk in this new Season 4 hint.

By on

Co-developer Raven Software has posted a Call of Duty: Warzone teaser hinting at what's to come in the battle royale's next season of content.

Over on Twitter, Raven Software posted a redacted image of three lines of text. The first two lines are blacked out in the middle, but the final line states that "something must be done soon." It's the first two lines, however, that point to something potentially drastic happening on the streets of Verdansk.

There's something about "cargo," but more importantly, the text appears to state that Verdansk needs saving. Twitter users jumped onto the post, seeking to decipher its message. One, who thinks they have cracked it, suggests it reads: "Cargo trucks are the current meta. Verdansk swiftly needs saving. Something must be done soon." Raven Software has yet to confirm the text's meaning.

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have received a mid-Season 3 Reloaded update that introduces more weapons, '80s actions heroes John McClane and Rambo, and various other gameplay tweaks.

There's no start date for Season 4 yet, but it's likely to begin in mid-June. Whenever it does go live, the next season of content could make some significant changes to the battle royale shooter.

