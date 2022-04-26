CoD: Warzone Season 3 Will Add Lootable Perks And New Contract Type

Call of Duty Season 3 will arrive to Warzone on April 27, bringing not only significant map changes to Caldera, but the battle royale will also get a powerful new Contract type and lootable perks.

Activision has revealed that a new Contract type is coming to Warzone. Season 3 will introduce the Sabotage Contract, which gives players an armored vehicle target. These armored trucks are similar to the ones from past modes like Armored Royale, boasting increased health and a turret gunner seat. Taking out the target vehicle within the time limit will earn players a cash bonus, an increased Contract level, and the ability to deploy an armored truck to use for themselves.

Bringing the powerful armored vehicles to Caldera means players will want to have the best gear to survive, and now Season 3 is adding a new way for players to get their perks. Perks are being added to Caldera as a lootable item, but Activision says these loot drops will be hard to find Legendary drops.

The following perks will be found as Legendary rarity loot:

Battle Hardened

Engineer

High Alert

Restock

Tempered

Quick Fix

Scavenger

Pointman (Plunder Exclusive)

These lootable items are the same perk options that players can pick and choose from when creating their custom loadouts, but now they won't have to rely on just grabbing their loadout drops in order to obtain them. This also allows players to equip more perks beyond just the three in their loadout, meaning a player can equip all eight perks at once, assuming they get lucky enough to find them all in one match.

Extra perks and armored trucks will likely come in handy, as Season 3 is set to bring Godzilla and King Kong to Caldera for an epic showdown. The Hollywood titans are set to arrive with the Operation Monarch event on May 11.

Additionally, Vanguard's Season 3 update is live now. The seasonal update finally adds Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat into Vanguard in an effort to cut back on cheating. Another long-awaited addition has arrived to Vanguard with the new Trophy System equipment. The device has finally been added as a Field Upgrade option for Vanguard, but players will need to complete an unlock challenge to start using it.