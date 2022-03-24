CoD: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Seems To Be A Hit, But Players Want Juggernauts Removed

Call of Duty Season 2's Reloaded update went live for Warzone on March 23, bringing major map changes to Rebirth Island, new Easter eggs, and the limited-time Rebirth Reinforced event. So far, many players are expressing their satisfaction with the new changes from the mid-season update, but others are pleading with the developer to remove the Juggernauts from Rebirth Island.

The Juggernaut armored suits are absolute bullet sponges and equipped with a powerful minigun, which usually makes this item drop a controversial addition to Warzone. Juggernaut suits were periodically added to Warzone's previous Verdansk map, and they've caused havoc on Caldera, but the smaller size of Rebirth Island makes Juggernaut enemies an even bigger frustration.

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy enter Now Playing: CoD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Trailer

One Redditor, Theosss94, posted a clip of their own rampage with the Juggernaut suit, and they said they felt like a bad person for using the Juggernaut armor. Another user commented to say, "I played quads yesterday and we had TWO on one team. I never felt so powerful."

The addition of the armored suits arrived with Rebirth Island's new "Reinforced" look with reinforced structures for added cover around the island's prison, a new Stronghold location, boats, and more. Raven Software's Season 2 Reloaded patch notes said the Juggernaut armor drops would be "very rare," but players still want them gone.

Raven Software has not addressed the Juggernaut suit complaints, so it's uncertain if the overpowered armor will be removed or continue to cause problems in Season 2. However, the mid-season update to Rebirth Island is also just the beginning of the changes players can expect to see on the prison island. New features like Weapon Trade Stations and Communication Towers are coming to the map later in the season as the Rebirth Reinforced event progresses. Snoop Dogg is also arriving to Call of Duty as a playable operator for Warzone and Vanguard on April 19.