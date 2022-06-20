CoD: Warzone Says Goodbye To Rebirth Island Map With New Exfiltration Event

Warzone is closing out Season 3 Classified Arms with a special Rebirth Island event.

A new season of Call of Duty arrives on June 22 with the Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune update, and Warzone is closing out Season 3 with a special "Exfiltration" event on the Rebirth Island map.

The Exfiltration event is played as trios on Rebirth Island. The event requires players to drop in, locate and grab a radio, and then be the last team holding the radio to exfiltrate from the island. This likely isn't a mode players will want to keep replaying, but it offers a bit to Warzone's seasonal narrative. Season 2's theme was all about reinforcing the island for upcoming threats, while Season 3 included talks of mercenaries planning to attack. Now, players are exfiltrating from Rebirth Island in order to take the fight to the mercenaries on a completely new island.

Basically, Warzone's storyline over the last few seasons was a lead up to the introduction of the battle royale's new Fortune's Keep map with Season 4, and while Rebirth Island won't be gone forever, this special two-day event gives the map a temporary goodbye to close out Season 3. Activision says the map will become temporarily unavailable for the start of Season 4, but later in the season Warzone will introduce a selection of playlists for Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island's Exfiltration event will be available from now until the Season 4 update goes live on 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on June 22.

In addition to Fortune's Keep, Vanguard is also getting new maps for Season 4. The USS Texas 1945 map will arrive in multiplayer, while Zombies is getting a traditional survival map with the addition of Shi No Numa. For more on what to expect for the Mercenaries of Fortune update, check out everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4.

