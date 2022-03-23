CoD: Warzone Rebirth Reinforced Event Is Live, And There Are Plenty Of Rewards

Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded is now live for Warzone, and this mid-season update pairs major map changes to Rebirth Island with the new Rebirth Reinforced event. Here is everything you need to know about the limited-time Warzone event, including all the rewards that can be earned.

Rebirth Reinforced event

Rebirth Reinforced event details

With Season 2's Warzone update, major changes have been made to Rebirth Island, which previously had seen very few changes since its initial launch in December 2020. The new "reinforced" look for Rebirth Island introduces a new point of interest and completely overhauls some popular map locations. To celebrate these changes, Raven Software's Rebirth Reinforced event will award players for dropping into the new version of the map.

Rebirth Reinforced will last for three full weeks, running from March 23 to April 14. New community challenges will unlock each week, so it’s worth logging on weekly for the rewards.

Community challenges and rewards

In addition to individual event challenges, players will also be working towards larger community goals with the reward of evolving the map with new features. These community rewards also offer a boatload of XP, so it's worth participating in the event just for the additional XP.

The first weekly community challenge is live now, and it requires players to get a combined 20 billion kills on Rebirth Island. Once the challenge completes, those who participate will automatically receive a whooping 25,000 XP and unlock the use of the new Weapon Trade Stations feature on the island.

Weapon Trade Stations are Season 2's new feature that allows players to give up their weapon in exchange for one of lesser quality plus additional items, depending on the original weapon's rarity. These items can include cash, equipment, armor satchels, self-revives, killstreaks, or a Specialist Token item.

Upcoming community challenges have also been revealed:

Operators must trade a combined 190 million weapons to the Weapon Trade Station to unlock the Communications Towers and earn 50,000 XP

Operators must secure a combined 130 million Payloads on Rebirth Island to unlock the Armored Truck Deployment public event and earn 75,000 XP

Operators must gather a combined $40 trillion in Blood Money on Rebirth Island to unlock the Golden Vault Mystery and earn 100,000 XP

Event participation challenges and rewards

Rebirth Reinforced event participation challenges

There are also individual challenges for players to complete during the event. Players who participate can earn 5,000 XP per challenge plus cosmetic items such as a weapon charm and emblem.

Here are the four participation challenges in Warzone's Rebirth Reinforced event:

Wipe 3 enemies in Resurgence Solos on Rebirth Island for an operator gesture and XP

Trade 30 legendary weapons to the Weapon Trade Station on Rebirth Island for an emblem and XP

Push or halt the Payload for a total of 20 minutes on Rebirth Island (Week 2) for a weapon charm and XP

Gather $5 million in Blood Money on Rebirth Island (Week 3) for a watch and XP

"Toxic Heavy" DP27 light machine gun weapon blueprint

Completing all of the participation challenges will reward the player with the legendary rarity "Toxic Heavy" DP27 light machine gun weapon blueprint.

In addition to Season 2's Rebirth Reinforced event, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg is also coming to Warzone and Vanguard as a playable operator on April 19. Players can also unlock Season 2's new Armaguerra 43 submachine gun through an in-game challenge for free or by purchasing a cosmetic bundle.