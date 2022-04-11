CoD: Warzone Rebirth Island Golden Vault Easter Egg Is Finally Live

The recent Rebirth Reinforced community challenge has been completed in Call of Duty: Warzone, and an Easter egg is now live for players to unlock the map's three golden vaults.

Season 2 Reloaded's Rebirth Reinforced event added several challenges to Warzone's Rebirth Island map, which allowed players to reach community goals in order to unlock new features on the map. On April 11, the last community challenge was complete, which required players to collect $40 trillion in cash within Rebirth Island's Rebirth Blood Money Quads playlist. Completing this challenge awarded participants with 100,000 XP and activated the Golden Vault Easter egg.

Rebirth Island's three golden vaults can now be unlocked and the Easter egg has been solved, as Easter egg hunter GeekyPastimes worked through the steps on stream with his community to solve the mystery. The steps involve finding remotes in Rebirth Island's prison and listening to numerical codes from a red telephone, which works much like Warzone's past bunker Easter eggs. Players can use our full guide to unlock the golden vaults in their next match on Rebirth Island.

Once opened with the Easter egg steps, Rebirth Island's golden vaults give players access to high-tier loot, such as legendary rarity weapons, armor, perks, and killstreaks. Warzone's Rebirth Reinforced event is set to conclude on April 14, as Call of Duty Season 3 is just around the corner.