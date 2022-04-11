CoD: Warzone Rebirth Island Golden Vault Easter Egg Is Finally Live

Rebirth Island's community challenge has been completed, and the vaults are ready to be opened.

By on

Comments

The recent Rebirth Reinforced community challenge has been completed in Call of Duty: Warzone, and an Easter egg is now live for players to unlock the map's three golden vaults.

Season 2 Reloaded's Rebirth Reinforced event added several challenges to Warzone's Rebirth Island map, which allowed players to reach community goals in order to unlock new features on the map. On April 11, the last community challenge was complete, which required players to collect $40 trillion in cash within Rebirth Island's Rebirth Blood Money Quads playlist. Completing this challenge awarded participants with 100,000 XP and activated the Golden Vault Easter egg.

Click To Unmute
  1. SMITE - The Jade Emperor | Yu Huang Cinematic
  2. Nintendo Switch Sports Preview
  3. Capcom Fighting Collection - Pre-Order Trailer
  4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Accolades Trailer
  5. FPS Games Are In A Strange Place Right Now
  6. Kingdom Hearts 4 Reveal and Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Celebration Trailer
  7. Naraka Bladepoint - Sword And Fairy Crossover Trailer
  8. Here's What Other Games Should Steal From Elden Ring
  9. "This Rifle Fires WHAT?" - Firearms Expert Reacts to EVEN MORE Team Fortress 2 Guns
  10. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location April 8, 2022
  11. Halo Infinite Microtransactions & XP Are Changing - More Cat Ears? | GameSpot News
  12. Sonic 2 Cast Plays WHO WOULD YOU RATHER: Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles?

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: CoD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Trailer

Rebirth Island's three golden vaults can now be unlocked and the Easter egg has been solved, as Easter egg hunter GeekyPastimes worked through the steps on stream with his community to solve the mystery. The steps involve finding remotes in Rebirth Island's prison and listening to numerical codes from a red telephone, which works much like Warzone's past bunker Easter eggs. Players can use our full guide to unlock the golden vaults in their next match on Rebirth Island.

Once opened with the Easter egg steps, Rebirth Island's golden vaults give players access to high-tier loot, such as legendary rarity weapons, armor, perks, and killstreaks. Warzone's Rebirth Reinforced event is set to conclude on April 14, as Call of Duty Season 3 is just around the corner.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)