CoD: Warzone Players Are Frustrated With The Loud Numbers Event

Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded's ongoing Numbers event offers in-game challenges across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, but many players are complaining that the battle royale part of the event is way too loud.

Themed around the iconic Black Ops campaign narrative of the brainwashing Numbers program, Call of Duty's Numbers event in Warzone includes activating Mobile Broadcast Stations around Verdansk. Activated stations then loudly broadcast a series of numbers and include a scrambled audio effect that hinders players from hearing the important game sounds around them. It's excruciatingly loud audio, and there are often a series of numbers flashing across the screen that can be very distracting. Many players have used social media to plead with the developers Raven Software to either remove the audio completely or allow players to toggle off the event sounds.

The numbers station audio has gotta go. Can’t hear anything while it’s playing and this “event” lasts 15 days when it only takes 5 minutes to complete. #CallOfDuty l #Warzone — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 22, 2021

Players who activate all nine of Verdansk's Mobile Broadcast Stations will complete the Warzone-side of the Numbers event. This will reward players with cosmetic items, 5,000 XP, and unlock the new Sai melee weapon.

Overall, this is probably one of the most underwhelming Warzone events, but the Sai melee weapon is still worth unlocking. The Sai can also be unlocked through a series of challenges in Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer or Zombies, but the challenge will be quickest to complete in Warzone. Players can even activate all the mobile stations in a single match or two, assuming they just rush around to all the different locations. Unfortunately, completing the Warzone event doesn't take away the event's audio cues for future matches. Players will still be subjected to the flashing red numbers on their screen, along with blaring and drawn-out shouts of the Numbers broadcast.

Hopefully the developers can find a way to make the event less distracting and less painful on the ears. The Numbers event is scheduled to end on October 6 at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on October 7. More content is set to follow Warzone's event, as Call of Duty Season 6 is expected to start around October 7.

In addition to the Numbers event, Call of Duty Season 5's cinematic outro trailer hinted that Warzone's loud and mysterious shipping container structures could be opening soon. Call of Duty: Black Ops 1's main protagonist Alex Mason is also teased to be returning.

All of this Call of Duty content arrives as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.