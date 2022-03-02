CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Reveal Major Changes Coming To Vanguard Royale

Raven Software has released early patch notes that reveal major changes are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone's Vanguard Royale modes. The update will take effect on March 3, bringing a major adjustment to core player health and UAV pricing for the Vanguard playlists.

With Vanguard's integration into Warzone, the battle royale gained new Vanguard Royale playlists, which are modes restricted to only include Vanguard weapons and operators. According to Raven Software's patch notes, the core player health of these modes will be increased from 100 to 150, meaning players will now have a total health pool of 300 with armor included. This change will affect all squad sizes of Vanguard Royale playlists.

Another major change comes with the increased price of the UAV streak at Buy Stations, with a price jump from $6,000 to a whopping $9,000 per UAV. Raven Software says this change comes from a balancing of feedback. Some players like the UAVs being less frequent, while others wanted them to stay accessible. The developer says the price increase is the compromise, making them always accessible but less readily exploitable.

The update will also include some more bug fixes. The patch notes detail a fix for an issue that is causing some players to get stuck while going prone underneath certain environmental elements, and it will squash a bug causing Wade's Bundled Up operator skin to appear headless. Additionally, elements will be adjusted at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

MODES

Vanguard Royale Adjustments - COMING MARCH 3RD!

We have been happy with the response to the Vanguard Royale LTM and are releasing further balancing refinements this week based on your feedback on the gameplay experience to date.

When Vanguard Royale re-enters the Playlist rotation for all squad sizes tomorrow, March 3rd, you can expect the following changes:

Core Player health will be increased to 150, up from 100 Including Armor, Players will now have a total health pool of 300, up from 250



We agree with the feedback that the Time-to-Kill (TTK) has crept beyond the sweet spot and hope that this adjustment will improve Player experience and sentiment. This change comes parallel to additional Weapon balancing that remains a key focus for the team.

UAV’s are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000, up from $6,000

We’ve seen both sides of feedback with the previous change to remove UAV’s wholesale from Buy Stations; some players liking the more traditional battle royale pacing, whilst others missing the ability to more readily push a team in the mid-game. We are excited by this compromise where UAV’s will remain accessible but less inclined to be so readily exploitable.

Our goal with both of these changes is to deliver a more balanced, fair and engaging experience. We will continue to monitor the impact of these changes and make additional updates where required.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Players to get stuck while proning underneath certain environmental elements such as stairs.

Fixed an issue with elements at Chemical Factory to improve system performance and reduce hitching.

Fixed an issue causing the Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin to appear headless.

Fixed an issue causing the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) VDD 189mm Short Barrel to incorrectly affect Locational Multipliers.

Fixed an issue causing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen's 705mm Royal Barrel to bypass its intended Damage Falloff.

Fixed an issue causing optics on the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint to appear opaque.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to penetrate Riot Shields.

Fixed an issue that allowed Nebula V Rounds to be applied to certain Melee Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing Nebula V Rounds to lack a visual effect when used with various Launchers.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear for the Whitley (VG) Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Party tab of the Social menu.

Fixed an issue causing certain restricted Operators to be usable in Vanguard Royale modes.

Fixed an issue causing the Bomber Plane ADS UI to remain stuck on the Player screen when landing the plane while holding ADS.

WEAPONS

XM4 (BOCW) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.33, down from 1.5



For additional Weapon & Attachment changes, please refer to the Bug Fixes section above.