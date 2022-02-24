CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Include Rebalancing Overpowered PPSh-41 And Bug Fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update is live, and the February 24 patch notes reveal several bug fixes for the battle royale. Major changes include a fix for freezing issues, and the PPSh-41 submachine gun should no longer be an overpowered menace.

This new update addresses a lot of problems in Warzone, which includes a major freezing issue that caused players to temporarily freeze during the early stages of a match. The update also adds a fix for a bug that allowed infinite rounds of the Nebula V ammo type to be applied to primary weapons.

Another major change comes in the form of weapon balancing. Warzone players should no longer be getting melted by the PPSh-41 submachine gun. According to Raven Software's patch notes, the PPSh-41 should be properly balanced now. The fix comes after a change in the previous update for Season 2's launch caused the weapon to have damage values that were higher than intended.

On the smaller side of the update, fixes arrive for a bug that caused certain weapon camos to unequip from the gun when backing out of the weapons tab of the game's main menu. The patch notes also address an issue causing visual inconsistencies with some dynamic weapon icons, and bugs were squashed that caused placeholder descriptions to appear in various store bundles and challenges.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

In other news, it was recently reported that the unannounced 2023 Call of Duty title would be delayed by a year, marking the first year that the franchise wouldn't have an annual fall release. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019's sequel has already been revealed for 2022, and Warzone 2 is also confirmed.

GAMEPLAY

Updated Contract distribution in Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties.

Gulag Loadout adjustments: Removed Stun Grenades Added Gas Grenades, Medical Syringes, and Thermites



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing higher-than-intended Max/Mid/Min damage values for the PPSh-41 (VG).

Fixed an issue causing Players to freeze during the early stages of a match.

Fixed an issue causing certain Weapon Camos to unequip when backing out of the Weapons tab in the main menu.

Fixed an issue causing infinite Nebula V Rounds to be applied to primary Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images and descriptions to appear in various Store Bundles.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder descriptions to appear in various Operator, Weapon, and Camo Unlock Challenges.

Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms.

Fixed an issue causing visual inconsistencies with some dynamic Weapon icons.

Fixed an issue causing certain Store Bundles to unlock incorrect content.

Fixed an issue causing Sleight of Hand to shorten reload animations on some Weapons.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect statistics and pros/cons to display for Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Barrels.

Fixed an issue with incorrect spelling and space in morse code subtitles.

WEAPONS