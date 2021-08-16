CoD: Warzone Patch Notes For August 16 Tweak Weapon Balance, AR Nerfs Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Warzone's August 16 update brings slight weapon tuning, and the patch notes promise more changes are coming. Raven Software specifically mentions that future weapon tuning would impact Warzone's top-tier weapons, while today's update tweaks pistols and few other weapons.

For today's update, the patch notes reveal a few minor bugs were squashed, including an issue with the Red Doors letting multiple squads through, and an issue was fixed with battle pass tiers not unlocking correctly when the battle pass or the battle pass bundle were received as a gift.

For the weapon tuning, the Fennec submachine gun received a buff to bullet velocity to attempt to make it a more viable option in the submachine gun class, while the AS VAL assault rifle got a damage nerf. For pistols, the AMP 63, M19, and Sykov received damage nerfs as well.

Here's Raven Software's statement on the current meta:

We are generally pleased with the state of balance and we do not think anything needs to be immediately addressed. However, we do feel there are some outliers in the Assault Rifle category that have been top tier long enough that it is now appropriate to reduce their power level to give other Weapons some time in the spotlight. Those changes will be coming very soon.

Today's changes won't likely have a huge impact on the current Warzone meta, but the future tweaks to top assault rifles could alter players' loadouts.

You can find the full patch notes below, as revealed by Raven Software.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing multiple Squads to enter the same Red Door. This addresses other related issues such as dying to Gas in the Red Door hallway.



Fixed an issue where Battle Pass Tiers were not unlocked correctly when the Battle Pass or the Battle Pass Bundle were received as a gift.

Fixed an issue with the PPSh-41 (BOCW) where the KGB Eliminator and GRU Suppressor Attachment icons were appearing as white boxes.

WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

AS VAL (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 27



The AS VAL (MW), following our balance overhaul, retained one of the fastest, easily achieved TTKs in the game. While its magazine capacity does hold it back, its TTK potential has remained well outside of the range we have been targeting.

Submachine Guns

Fennec (MW) Bullet Velocity increased by 13.4%



The Fennec (MW) has struggled to gain footing due to some glaring weaknesses. This change will make the Fennec (MW) viable at slightly further distances.

Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31 Maximum Damage Range decreased by 5.4% Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1



This change is intended to place some of the power of the Submachine Gun Charlie (MW) behind a mechanical requirement - making it a little less forgiving.

OTs 9 (BOCW) ADS Weapon Sway decreased



When making large, sweeping motions while aiming down sights with the OTs 9 (BOCW), players could find most of their front iron sights obstructed by the rear iron sights. This type of sightline obstruction can be frustrating when attempting to effectively track enemies.

Handguns

AMP 63 (BOCW) Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 31 Mid Damage now 28 Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 23

M19 (MW) This change only applies while using Akimbo Maximum Damage decreased from 33 to 29 Mid Damage decreased from 28 to 25 Minimum Damage decreased from 23 to 20

Sykov (MW) This change only applies while using the Sorokin 140mm Auto Maximum Damage decreased from 27 to 24 Mid Damage decreased from 23 to 20 Minimum Damage decreased from 19 to 17



Handguns were fortunate enough to evade the initial balance overhaul. These changes aim to place some of the most powerful Secondary Weapons at a power level that is more in line with other Weapons of their class.