CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Drop Player Count To 120 For Season 3 Reloaded

A new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone is out now, and it makes some big changes. In particular, the Season 3 Reloaded update reduces the player count to 120 (down from 150) on all Caldera battle royale modes, and you can see the full patch notes below.

Developer Raven Software said the team is "very conscious" of making sure Warzone's mid-game "doesn't feel unfairly claustrophobic..." Dropping the player count to 120 is part of the studio's effort to determine if this helps improve match flow. Raven said this is only a "trial" and that it will collect player data and review fan sentiment around the change.

This change comes to Warzone in the big Season 3 Reloaded update, which also adds the Serpentine perk. This reduces damage taken while moving. Additionally, a new underground fast-travel system on Caldera is added with the update, while new items like a speed boost buff and extra Gulag tokens can now be found on the map. Additionally, a redeploy token has been added to the Buy Station, allowing players to simply redeploy on the map without needing to enter the Gulag first.

Another notable change is that movement speed while downed has been increased, while the cost of a buyback token has decreased from $4,000 to $3,000. You can see the full patch notes below.

In other Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, and PlayStation users will get first access to a multiplayer test.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes

MODES

Champion of Caldera

This year could arguably be a strong one for Warzone solo players, with Rebirth Resurgence Solos being a fast-paced variant of the traditional Battle Royale free-for-all, and Caldera Clash being an awesome way to level up Weapons.

With Classified Arms Reloaded, Solo players will get another high-intensity limited-time mode and – as the name suggests – fight to become the Champion of Caldera.

This mode will feature 150 maximum Players and a single, continuously closing circle in a Battle Royale-style fight for survival.

All Operators will drop in with their Custom Loadout, a Gas Mask, and a single Redeploy Extraction Token. The item pool is slightly altered to emphasize equipment not normally found in Loadouts and rare Weapons. Collect Cash to visit an upgraded Buy Station, which features the Advanced UAV and even the Specialist Bonus for a hefty fee.

Most notably: kills in this game mode immediately refill player Health, Equipment, and Ammunition, incentivizing would-be Champions to play aggressively and eliminate the competition directly to have the best chance at victory.

GAMEPLAY

Before we jump into the many changes outlined below, we want to share the key pillars that we have focused on for the Season Three Reloaded update. We believe this will help Players understand the design intentions behind all of the changes and how they add up to cohesively improve the core Warzone gameplay loop over the season ahead.

Each of the gameplay changes can be separated into 3 core areas of focus, with an overall emphasis on improved reasons to loot in the mid-game and creating new Player stories:

More Counters: There are still some very powerful mechanics in Warzone and we need to provide counterplay measures to each gameplay loop for more interesting engagements.

There are still some very powerful mechanics in Warzone and we need to provide counterplay measures to each gameplay loop for more interesting engagements. More Movement: Player rotation opportunities are core to the Warzone experience and we see how much our Players love advanced movement techniques so have expanded this into new avenues.

Player rotation opportunities are core to the Warzone experience and we see how much our Players love advanced movement techniques so have expanded this into new avenues. More Playtime: Simply put; more time playing, less time spectating. Warzone has always been a leader in second chance mechanics and we wanted to further develop this aspect of Warzone to improve the chances of a successful mid-to-late game regain.

We fully expect this update to influence how our Players experience Warzone in a positive way. We are excited to see the new stories emerge from the community in the weeks and months to come. And, as always, we will be monitoring closely for feedback and finetune where necessary.

COUNTERPLAY



New Perk “Serpentine” Reduces incoming damage if the Player is sprinting.



We are bringing in this new Perk from Vanguard that some of our Players may already be familiar with. Our internal playtests highlighted the counter to ranged engagements especially in large open spaces while still beneficial in smaller spaces. Serpentine creates a buffer between finding cover and it provides a boon to Players that rotate often in their engagements. The attacking Player receives clear feedback that their target countered their incoming shots with a Serpentine icon being displayed.

New Lootable Perks | All Maps & Modes Serpentine Tune Up Tracker Hardline Kill Chain E.O.D.

|

We have been really happy with the response to Perk Satchels being added to ground loot so we have expanded the list, alongside the inclusion of the new “Serpentine” Perk. We’re also bringing all of them to Rebirth Island.

New Field Upgrade “Radar Jammer” | All Maps & Modes Players can deploy this Field Upgrade to scramble the Tac Map of enemy Players and prevent airborne Killstreaks from being used in the localized area. Has an effective radius of 125 meters Effect lasts for 45 seconds Susceptible to being hacked by a Player with an Engineer Perk Can be attached to vehicles to become mobile



New Lootable Loadout Drop Markers | Caldera Modes Ground loot now includes a rare chance to spawn a Loadout Drop Marker

|

Once Players have been to the Gulag, it can often be challenging to get back into rotation to stand a chance of going on to win. We wanted to give Players that rare chance of striking it lucky and finding a way to counter a previous loss that gets them back into the game.

MOVEMENT



High Value Loot Zones | Caldera Modes These zones are represented on the Tac Map by a very appropriate “$” sign and will provide the best looting opportunities.

|

We’ve enjoyed seeing how the addition of this new system has pulled Players into landing at POIs they otherwise wouldn’t have planned to land - so it is now available in Battle Royale game modes. We expect this to be a popular feature, both for promoting early engagement opportunities as well as late-game restock opportunities.

New Underground Transit System | Caldera Modes New fast travel system with 14 access points, indicated on the Tac Map and minimap by a silver “vault door” symbol. A lighting system will provide intel and help navigate Player decisions.

|

Warzone has had several Fast Travel systems over its lifetime, everything from Subways to Red Doors. With this new Underground Transit System on Caldera, we have leveraged all the learnings from the previous experiences to create what we believe to be the ultimate method for moving around Caldera quickly.

New Lootable “Speed Boost” Power-Up | Caldera Modes Grants Players a considerable increase in movement speed.

|

We’ve added the Speed Boost Power-Up from Clash into core Battle Royale, as we liked the advanced movement plays that it enables. Just like in Clash, this powerup is activated immediately on pickup so use this temporary speed boost wisely.

New “Occupation Scan” Public Event | Rebirth Island Modes (Except Blood Money & Payload) Any Players standing or crouching while the scan takes place will have their location exposed on the Tac Map for all to see. Players will be informed to go prone prior to the sweep.

|

Movement represents an opportunity for memorable engagements and encounters. With “Occupation Scan”, we wanted to develop a Public Event where movement – or lack thereof – is core to the experience. This Public Event really brings Lethals and Tacticals like Gas Grenades and Molotovs into consideration - you can use them to flush enemies out of hiding to expose them on the Map.

Increased Downed Movement Speed | All Maps & Modes Increased the speed at which a Player moves while in the downed state.



We felt the downed movement speed needed a review, primarily to allow Players who get downed a chance to get themselves to a safer space to allow for a revive. This is a small change on the surface that has allowed for more interesting outcomes during internal playtests.

Stim Adjustments | All Maps & Modes | In-Season Slide modifier has been reduced The slide modifier was simply too extreme. While we believe that sliding movement should be buffed when a Player is using a Stim, it still needs to fit within limits. Added a Weapon damage (received) interruption effect If a Player receives Weapon damage, the healing effect will be interrupted. The previous mechanic allowed Players to repeatedly heal themselves while actively taking damage - which is not the intent of this tool.

|

We have enjoyed watching the recent shift in the use of Tacticals where Stims have become more commonplace and offer new, high-skill plays. That said, the above are two areas where we have felt it necessary to finetune the balance.

PLAYTIME



New Lootable “Gulag Entry” Token | Caldera Battle Royale Modes This new lootable token allows Players to reenter the Gulag upon death. When the Gulag closes, Players will be rewarded with cash if they still hold a token. Per the normal Battle Royale rules, Players will still start each match with a single Gulag Entry token in their inventory. Players can only carry one of these tokens at a time.

|

We’ve really enjoyed seeing the response to our recent “infinite Gulag” LTM’s and wanted to bring an element of this across to core Battle Royale.

New Lootable “Redeploy Extraction” Token | Caldera Battle Royale Modes This item allows a Player, upon death, to skip the Gulag and redeploy after a short countdown. If the Player still has their original Gulag Entry from the match start, they will retain it. When the Gulag closes, Players will be rewarded with cash if they still hold a token. Players below a redeploying enemy will be notified. Players can only carry one of these tokens at a time.

|

Similarly to the “Gulag Entry” token, we felt there was an opportunity for an additional rare item that allows redeployment on death – and that’s the role that the new ground loot item, “Redeploy Extraction” fills.

Increased Lootable Self-Revives | Caldera Battle Royale Modes The spawn rate of lootable Self-Revive tokens has been increased.

|

Upon review we felt that Self-Revives were too rare in ground loot for something so easily and readily available in Buy Stations so their chance of ground loot availability has been increased.

Player Count Adjustment | Caldera Battle Royale Modes Reduced total Player count per match to 120

|

With the addition of new second-chance mechanics, we are very conscious of making sure the mid-game doesn’t feel unfairly claustrophobic compared to the current Battle Royale pacing. We will therefore be trialing a slightly reduced Player count across all core Battle Royale squad sizes. We will be carefully reviewing sentiment and data to make sure that the engagement pacing remains more or less in line with the current experience and that Players can still pursue new personal records.

Decreased Buyback Cost | All Maps & Modes Decreased Buyback cost to $3,000, down from $4,000

|

We want to support Players being able to get back into the game. We felt that $4,000 was an often unattainable cost, especially at $12,000 for a full squad in Quads. This slight reduction should provide more chances for Players to more readily get back to a full squad.

Death Tax Adjustment | All Maps & Modes (Except Plunder) Adjusted the tax upon death from 80:20 to 50:50

|

Upon review, the death tax felt overly punishing, as well as making it tougher for Players to track how much cash they’d still have when returning from the Gulag. We are going to trial this new 50:50 split and carefully monitor the impact it has on the global cash economy.

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

Expanded Squad HUD New HUD elements include: Total Squad Cash An icon will appear if a Squad can afford a Loadout Drop An icon will appear when Player Buyback costs are met Armor Plate counter for each Squad member For those times when your mates tell you they have “no plates left”… 👀 Possession icons for: Gas Mask Kill Streak Self-Revive Keycards Gulag Entry Token Redeploy Extraction Token



We have been quietly working away on this change for a while and we are happy to finally be taking the wrapping off it! Players will now find a wealth of extra information on their Squads inventory to better inform of what you and your squad are carrying. Not only do we feel that this is a great QoL feature but it also supports cognitive accessibility.

Improved Footstep Audio The team has completed a reprioritization pass of NPC footstep audio relative to other crucial gameplay sounds to prevent voice culling of NPC footsteps.



Ranged Weapon Melee Damage Reduced Gunbutting now requires 4 successive hits to eliminate a target, up from 3. Pistols require 4 hits on a target with 250 health.



The power of Weapon gunbutting has often resulted in it being favored over firing the Weapon or using a dedicated melee. This change shifts the balance of power so that gunbutts are considered a last resort. We’ve also ensured that this change is replicated in the infiltration experience when not at full armor.

Slide Camera Lock We have addressed the horizontal camera locking that would occasionally happen if a Player was sliding while navigating a slope or stairs.



Incoming Killstreak Warning Banner Moved the banner to appear below the Weapon reticule to prevent visual obstruction.



We have observed an uptick in feedback that the Killstreak warning banner would occasionally block the Player’s line of sight during engagements. We feel the information provided here is critical to surviving an incoming Killstreak so instead of removing it entirely, we have adjusted the positioning.

Menu Browsing Interruption Players will no longer be brought back to the front end lobby when the party host queues into matchmaking.



With this quality of life change Players can now have full agency over their UI experience regardless as to what the host is doing.

Buyback Player Prioritization The Buy Station interface will prioritize dead Squad members by listing them first.



Weapon Trade Station Updated Perk Satchels added to Epic, Legendary, and Fire Sale trades



“Ghost” Perk Adjustment Reduced Player movement speed threshold required to trigger the Perk.



Spawn Protection Value Adjustment Players with a visible shield will take 25% reduced damage



Armored Truck Adjusted | In-Season Decreased Health Decreased Turret Damage Associated Sabotage Contracts are no longer available in Solo game modes



OTHER ADJUSTMENTS

Lethals

Frag Grenade Damage increased by 24.5% Throwing Knife Damage increased by 20% Hits to the upper torso and head will one-shot down Claymore Damage increased by 20% Proximity Mine Damage increased by 24.5% Semtex Damage increased by 5%



With each update we continue to tune and balance across the board. With health increasing we have taken the opportunity to adjust the damage on most lethals to keep them in a space where they cannot be ignored.

Health Increase | All Maps & Modes (Except Iron Trials) Player core Health has been increased from 100 to 150 across all modes, including Private Matches (totaling 300 when factoring in Armor Plates).



We’ve seen the positive reception to the increased Player health in Battle Royale and we are now rolling this out globally across all game modes. Having a consistent core Health experience is important so that Players can develop trust in both their Weapons and their engagements as they play different modes and we are happy to now be rolling this out globally. Thank you for your feedback, which informed this change.

Ground Loot | All Maps & Modes Adjusted to accommodate new Weapons and new builds Common and Uncommon Weapons have been upgraded to feature more Attachments to enable more early game confidence in Weapons you acquire: Common (white) rarity items now have 3 Attachments, up from 2 Uncommon (green) rarity items now have 5 Attachments, up from 4



Gulag Loadouts | Caldera Modes Loadouts have been refreshed!



Each Weapon features more Attachments, enabling you to return to the field with a Weapon equal to a rare ground loot configuration which should help when recovering from an unfavorable position.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that was preventing 120Hz support on Xbox Series consoles.

Fixed an issue which caused a client crash when using FMJ and Dismantle on the same Weapon.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a sliding Player to get stuck in the Buy Station interface.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crouched Player adjacent a wall to get stuck in the Buy Station interface.

Fixed an issue which caused the Loadout Menu to randomly appear when playing a match.

Fixed an issue causing the Welgun (VG) to not have the Frangible ammunition Attachment.

Fixed an issue which caused the 3-Line Rifle (VG) to fire slightly to the left.

Fixed an issue which caused the Kong Finishing Move to not throw enemies the correct distance.

Fixed an issue which caused Calling Card names to display placeholder text.

Fixed an issue which caused Tracers in the Poison Sky Mastercraft Bundle to not appear correctly.

Fixed an issue which caused some Weapon Attachments to appear misaligned in their Dynamic Icons

Fixed an issue where the “Perks of the Job” Mission named the incorrect Perk required.

Fixed an issue which caused the Unlock Mission for the “Weaver” Operator to say “Coming Soon.”

Fixed an issue which caused the TEC-9 (BOCW) to not display the 36 Rnd Speed Mag during gameplay.

Fixed an issue which caused the Player’s view to be obstructed when ADS-ing with the Adler “Tortured and Rescued” Operator Skin.

Fixed an issue which caused flickering textures on Heavy Weapon Drop Crates.

Fixed an issue which caused several Vanguard Melee Weapons to display the same codename.

Fixed an issue which caused the UGR (BOCW) to experience unintended damage reduction when the EOD Perk and Explosive Rounds Magazine Attachment were equipped.

KNOWN ISSUES

For a list of other known #Warzone issues, please check out our dedicated Trello Board.

WEAPONS

New Weapon



H4 Blixen: Submachine Gun (VG) This hard-hitting SMG offers mobility and accuracy in medium range engagements. Unlock Challenge: Get 3 Slide Kills in a single match 15 times.



Weapon Adjustments



» Assault Rifles «



AK-47 (BOCW) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.15, down from 1.2 20" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Reduce Recoil Control from +8.5 to 7.5%



AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil slightly decreased Bullet Velocity increased by 3.56% Now has a functioning On-Hand perk



Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.85, up from 1.5

.30-06 20 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 30, up from 20 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 30 .50 BMG 30 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 30 Bullet Velocity scale from 1.1 to 1.2 .50 BMG 40 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 60, up from 40 Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to -15% down from -10%



Cooper Carbine (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 4.55%



C58 (BOCW) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.2



CR-56 AMAX (MW) Max Damage decreased to 31, down from 35 Min Damage decreased to 24, down from 31



FARA 83 (BOCW) Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23



Nikita AVT (VG) Adjusted recoil pattern for ease of use Sprint to Fire time increased increased by 10%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG) Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

.303 British 36 Round Mags Movement Speed scaler increased to 1.02, up from 1.01 Damage Range increased to -10%, up from -20%



NZ-41 (VG) Adjusted recoil pattern and intensity when used in fully automatic.

Orbweaver 360mm BC Barrel Horizontal Recoil control now increased by 10% Bullet Velocity now increased by 40% Sakura 50 Round Mags Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 12%, down from 22% Damage Range increased to -12%, up from -22% Bullet Velocity increased to -15%, up from -30% 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Bullet Velocity increased to -10%, up from -20% Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 12%, down from 16% Damage decreased to -3.6%, down from -12% Orbweaver Custom Bullet Velocity now increased by 20% Damage Range now increased by 20% LOR Mk1 Burst Bullet Velocity now increased by 30% Damage Range now increased by 20% Ravenwood 480mm No.2 Damage Range penalty removed Bullet Velocity penalty removed



The NZ-41 (VG) has fallen out of favor when compared to the competition, often due to its challenging recoil pattern. We’ve adjusted the curve so that it’s more logical in its movement, allowing you to predict and compensate appropriately. We’ve also taken a look at the velocity and range bonuses provided by Attachments and made significant adjustments so that the NZ-41 (VG) can compete with the best.

Vargo 52 (BOCW) Min Damage increased to 24, up from 23 Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.53, up from 1.5



Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.55, up from 1.5 Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2 ADS Movement Speed decreased by 5%

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable ADS Movement Speed reduced to 25%, down from 30%



XM4 (BOCW) Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 29 Max Damage Range decreased to 20.3 meters, down from 22.3 meters Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.33



» Marksman Rifles «



SVT-40 (VG) Max Damage increased to 60, up from 57 Min Damage increased to 50, up from 49 Bullet velocity increased by 8.54%



M1916 (VG) Max Damage increased to 55, up from 53 Max Damage Range increased to 58 meters, up from 45 meters Bullet velocity increased by 7.89%



M1 Garand (VG) Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.59, up from 1.5 Bullet velocity increased by 6.67%



» Sniper Rifles «



HDR (MW) Bullet Drop-off increased



Pelington 703 (BOCW) Damage Range decreased to 43.2 meters, down from 48.3 meters



ZRG 20mm (BOCW) Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.7 43.9" Combat Recon Barre

Bullet Velocity decreased to 38%, down from 43%



Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW) Bullet velocity decreased by 5.13%



3-Line Rifle (VG) Bullet velocity increased by 6.76% Bullet drop-off decreased Sprint to Fire Scaler increased to 1.0, up from 0.99 Re-aligned the 3-line reticles to be properly screen center 500mm MN Custom

Bullet Velocity increased to 25%, up from 20% Empress 514mm F01

Bullet Velocity increased to 20%, up from 16% Empress 700mm TN02

Bullet Velocity increased to 35%, up from 30% Kovalevskaya 700mm

Bullet Velocity increased to 20%, up from 15% Neck damage increased to 1.3, up from 1.1 Kovalevskaya 820mm

Bullet Velocity increased to 45%, up from 35% .30-06 20 Round Mags

Bullet Velocity increased to 20%, up from 10% .303 British 5 Round Mags

Damage Penalty has been removed. Damage Range increased to -20%, up from -30%



Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW) Max Damage range increased to 1600, up from 1375



Rytec AMR (MW) Now one-shots to the head within max damage range Max Damage increased to 125, up from 102 Max Damage Range decreased to 59.1 meters, down from 67.3 meters Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.4, up from 2.1 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.75, down from 2.1



Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Now one-shots to the head within max damage range Max Damage increased to 125, up from 102 Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.4, up from 2.1 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.75, down from 2.1



Type 99 (VG)

5.6mm 8 Round Mags

Damage Range increased to -20%, up from -25% 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags

Bullet Velocity scalar increased to 20%, up from 10% Sakura 776mm Barrel

Bullet Velocity scalar increased to 40%, up from 30% Shiraishi 712mm Sniper

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.6, down from 1.81



Gorenko (VG) Bullet Drop-off decreased 420mm Empress

Bullet Velocity increased to 40%, up from 11% ADS Time Scaler increased to 0.943, up from 0.9 Reinforced Stock

ADS Time Scaler increased to 1.05, up from 1.04 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

ADS Time Scaler increased to 0.955, up from 0.94



Kar98k (VG) Added Frenzy Weapon Perk Max Damage range increased to 48.9 meters, up from 47 meters K98 Scout 10.0x Telescopic

ADS speed increased to 0.75, up from 0.65 VDD RE02K

Damage Range now increased by 20% 8mm Klauser 3 Round Mag

ADS Time Scaler increased to 1.06, up from 1.05 Krausnick Padded

ADS Time Scaler increased to 0.945, up from 0.934 Movespeed Scale increased to 0.95, up from 0.94



» Shotguns «



Damage decreased by 20% for the following Shotguns: Streetsweeper Gallo SA12 JAK-1 Origin 12 R9-0 Gracey Auto



With the change to health pools, automatic and semi-auto shotguns were hitting a breakpoint where the time-to-kill remained the same as it did previously. This change brings these Weapons in line.

Combat Shotgun (VG) Movespeed Scale increased to 0.87, up from 0.865 ADS Move Speed Scale increased to 1.49, up from 1.46 Framble 18" Precision Bullet Velocity now increased to 48%, up from 34% Damage Range increased to 20%, up from 10% Framble No. 3 Bullet Velocity now increased by 10% Chariot 16" Short Damage range penalty increased to -20%, up from -30% Sawed-Off Damage Bonus increased to 20%, up from 15% Move Speed Scaler increased to 5%, up from from 4%



» Submachine Guns «



Milano 821 (BOCW) Max Damage Range decreased to 12 meters, down from 17.8 meters Mid Damage added at 33 Mid Damage Range added at 17.8 meters Min Damage decreased to 27, down from 30



LAPA (BOCW) Max Damage decreased to 27, down from 31 Max Damage Range increased to 12.7 meters, up from 10.1 meters Mid Damage decreased to 25, down from 28 Mid Damage Range increased to 20 meters, up from 17.8 meters Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 26



OTs 9 (BOCW) Max Damage decreased to 29, down from 30



Armaguerra 43 (VG) Slight reduction to initial recoil Botti 315mm CII Vertical Recoil Multiplier decreased to 40%, down from 50% .30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags Damage Penalty decreased to -4%, up from -5% Visual Recoil decreased



Owen Gun (VG) Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased 1, down from 1.45 Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0 Max Damage Range decreased to 15.2 meters, down from 17.1 meters Mid Damage Range decreased to 19.7 meters, down from 20 meters 7.62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags Fire Rate decreased to 14.5%, down from 15% 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums Fire Rate decreased to 14.5%, down from 15%



Submachine Gun Alpha (MW)

5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 38 Mid Damage decreased to 27, down from 28 Mid Damage Range decreased to 30.5 meters, down from 40 meters 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 38 Mid Damage decreased to 27, down from 28 Mid Damage Range decreased to 30.5 meters, down from 40 meters



Welgun (VG) Added Frangible Weapon Perk 120mm Gawain Short Fire Rate decreased to 6%, down from 10% Removed Damage Range Penalty



UGR (BOCW) Magazine Capacity increased to 40, up from 30



» Pistols «



Pistol melee attacks now require three successive hits to initiate a finisher on the target. This is up from 3.

1911 (VG)

ACP 18 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 24, up from 18. Min Damage increased to 24, up from 20



Klauser (VG) Max Damage increased to 50, up from 46 Mid Damage increased to 42, up from 40 Min Damage increased to 37, up from 30



RATT (VG) Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 22 Min Damage increased to 22, up from 20 Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.4, up from 1.2



Handgun Charlie (BOCW) Max Damage decreased to 35, down from 40 Mid Damage decreased to 29, down from 33



Machine Pistol (VG) Max Damage increased to 20, up from 19 Mid Damage increased to 16, up from 15 Min Damage increased to 13, up from 12 Significant Reduction of Base Recoil Control 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 5%, down from 7% Recoil Control penalty decreased to -18%, down from -27% 8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags

Recoil Control penalty decreased to -22%, down from -30% Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 5%, down from 7% Rapid Barrel

Fire Rate Multiplier decreased to 5%, down from 20%



The Machine Pistol (VG), in its previous incarnation, was an extremely difficult beast to control effectively, often only used as an absolute last option. We’ve made a significant change to the kick intensity and recoil pattern of the Weapon and adjusted its damage profile to be a Weapon that is now something to be reckoned with.

» Launchers «



Panzerfaust (VG) ADS Transition out time decreased to 0.48, down from 0.5 Base Movespeed Scale increased to 0.8, up from 0.79 ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 0.85, up from 0.8



ATTACHMENTS

Akimbo Perk Akimbo for Pistols now reduces damage by 10%.



MX Silencer Bullet Velocity increased to 15%, up from 10%



F8 Stabilizer Damage Range increased to 15%, up from 10%



OPERATORS

Rose Skin Adjustment We have made a 70% adjustment to increase the brightness of the infamous Roze outfit. With the recent lighting improvements to Caldera, it once again made her outfit out of balance with the rest of the Operator options available to Players.



Just like our Weapon balance, we are very conscious that our Operator meta plays an equally important role in the second-to-second gameplay health so this change was necessary.

DOWNLOADS

The Season Three Reloaded update will have a download size of approximately 5 GB for those who own the free-to-play console version of Warzone and are currently on the latest updates.

Warzone Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 5.2 GB

PlayStation 4: 5.2 GB

Xbox One Series X / S: 5.4 GB

Xbox One: 5.4 GB

PC: 5.7 GB (Warzone Only) 6.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)



Note: PC users will also need 12 GB of additional space on their hard drive for the patch copying process; this is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.

Remember, the Vanguard download is not necessary if you are only playing Warzone, and vice versa.

Furthermore, for a smaller overall file size, Players can choose to uninstall/remove other data packs if they are no longer needed.