CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Detail Several Bug Fixes, Including The Operator Glide Bug

Call of Duty: Warzone just received a new update, and the March 30 patch notes include several bug fixes for the battle royale.

According to Raven Software's patch notes, the developer continues to address several bugs still plaguing the battle royale in Season 2, which includes the issue that caused some operators to have incorrect parachute mechanics. Several Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War operators were previously gliding at a faster rate, leaving them unable to glide as far as most of the other operators. All operators should now have the same glide speed with the new update.

Other Warzone changes include a fix for an issue that caused the circle to occasionally move outside of the playable space on Caldera, and another that previously caused Heavy Weapon Crates to appear as non-interactable ground loot. Additionally, Raven Software says private matches have been updated to align with the same settings as public matches.

Warzone just recently received several perk changes on March 29, which includes a major change for the popular Ghost perk, and the developer teased that these updates only offer a glimpse of the changes to come in Season 3.

In addition to perk changes, Rebirth Island recently added the Weapon Trade Station feature as a reward for completing the first Rebirth Reinforced event challenge. Rebirth Island will continue to evolve in Season 2 Reloaded as the ongoing event progresses, which will add new features to the map.

The full patch notes for the March 30 update can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

GENERAL

Private Matches have been updated to align with Public Match settings.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent Operator parachuting functionality.

Fixed an issue causing the Community Challenges under the Rebirth Reinforced Event tab to not display the current/updated challenge.

Fixed an issue causing the Armaguerra 43 (VG) to mistakenly appear ingame as Submachine Gun Charlie.

Fixed an issue causing the Circle to occasionally move outside of playable space on Caldera.

Fixed an issue causing Party Invite notification text to appear misaligned.

Fixed an issue causing Armor Satchels acquired via Heavy Weapon Crates to equip with 0 out of 8 Armor Plates available.

Fixed an issue causing Heavy Weapon Crate pallets to occasionally appear as non interactable ground loot.

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Mode to appear on the menu while queueing for a Match.