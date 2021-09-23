CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Detail Iron Trials '84 Changes And Weapon Balancing

Call of Duty: Warzone received updates today to make the Iron Trials '84 mode tougher, and developer Raven Software detailed bug fixes and weapon balancing in the September 23 patch notes.

Iron Trials '84 Changes

Warzone's new hardcore battle royal experience has a few changes, with some set to make the mode an even greater challenge and reward high-tier players. Iron Trials '84's cash rewards for Contracts have been reduced for all four Contract types. The armor satchel, gas mask, and self-revive item drop rates have also been reduced.

Additionally, the Specialist Token has been added as an item that can be purchased from the Buy Stations. However, this sounds like it will be a pretty expensive item to purchase in a mode that already rewards less cash. Raven Software says, "We suspect very few people will be able to say they’ve purchased a Specialist Token. However, we do feel there is an opportunity to provide high tier Players with additional impactful outlets for their hard earned resources. Additionally, further enabling purchasing power with Hardline is something we would like to continue to explore."

Warzone Bug Fixes

The patch notes also detail bug fixes for Rebirth Island, as the developers fixed additional collision issues with various elements on the map that allowed players to exploit them. It also addresses an issue with Cold War's Bullfrog submachine gun that reduced recoil while firing it.

Weapon And Attachment Changes

Raven Software continues to nerf some of Warzone's most popular weapons in an attempt to make more guns viable. This affects the popular Bullfrog submachine gun, which received a reduction to ADS speed, movement speed, and ADS movement speed.

The patch notes also detail changes to several attachments. The once dominant Krig 6 assault rifle recently received a huge increase in recoil, making it far less desirable to use, but now Raven Software added additional recoil control to the gun's barrel attachments to make them more effective.

While the barrels for the Krig 6 now provide more help with recoil control, Cold War's AK-47 XM4 assault rifle barrels received an adjustment that now gives less recoil control effectiveness.

You can find the full details of the patch notes below, as shared by Raven Software.

In other Call of Duty news, Treyarch dropped a new cinematic trailer that teases Alex Mason's return. Call of Duty's Numbers event is also live in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

All of these Call of Duty updates arrive as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

MODES

Iron Trials '84

The following changes are exlusive to the Iron Trials '84 mode:

Buy Stations The Specialist Token has been added Supply Run discounts are now 50% on every item except Team Redeploy (100%), Loadout Drop Marker (10%), and Specialist Token (10%) The Hardline Perk now gives a 25% discount to every item except Self Revive (20%), Loadout Drop Marker (10%), and Specialist Token (20%)



We suspect very few people will be able to say they’ve purchased a Specialist Token. However, we do feel there is an opportunity to provide high tier Players with additional impactful outlets for their hard earned resources. Additionally, further enabling purchasing power with Hardline is something we would like to continue to explore.

Contracts Contract Cash rewards (per Player) have been reduced. Multiplier values are unchanged. Recon $1,300 down to $1,100 Scavenger $2,500 down to $1,600 Bounty $3,800 down to $2,500 Supply Run $1,300 down to $1,200



We recognize that this may be a polarizing change, but we feel it is a necessary one. When we gate access to Loadouts behind a large price tag, as is the case, we force players to continue moving around the map. This works to disincentivize camping. While we do not anticipate this change will have a large impact on the most skilled Players - those who stay put and avoid engagements will find themselves resource strained and quickly falling behind. This is part of how we subtly encourage map movement and fighting. Additionally, we feel scavenging, being resourceful, and barely scraping by is part of what adds to the charm and intensity of the Trials. This dynamic makes room for, and emphasizes other facets of skill like movement, teamwork, strategy, and map knowledge. By delaying Loadout acquisition, we are further smoothing out player power such that each increase to it is much more noticeable and allows more room for those secondary skillsets to shine. We will be monitoring the mode and Player feedback closely to ensure this change is having the intended effect.

Gulag Light Machine Guns (except the RPD (BOCW)) and all Tactical Rifles have been removed from Gulag Loadouts.



We feel an emphasis on Submachine Guns and Assault Rifles better suits this version of the Gulag.

Melee Weapons will no longer deal more than 120 damage per melee hit.



Loot Armor Satchel, Gas Mask, and Self Revive drop rates have been reduced Ground Loot XM4 (BOCW) attachments have been updated Ground Loot Bullfrog (BOCW) attachments have been updated



The XM4 (BOCW) and Bullfrog (BOCW) Attachments are now more closely aligned with popular builds.

BUG FIXES

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements on Rebirth Island allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with the Bullfrog (BOCW) that reduced recoil while firing.

WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

Bullfrog (BOCW) ADS Speed decreased by 9% Movement Speed decreased by 1% ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%



The Bullfrog (BOCW) is a true jack of all trades. It has great Mobility, Effective Damage Range, Handling, and base Magazine Capacity - which would often act as a free Attachment. These changes, in conjunction with a Recoil bug fix, will bring the Bullfrog (BOCW) much closer to the competition.

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 4.5 to 3.5 meters Second Damage Range decreased from 8.1 to 5.5 meters Third Damage Range decreased from 13.2 to 9.9 meters



The Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) has been incredibly dominant due to its Effective Damage Range, Magazine Capacity, Mobility, and Rate of Fire. By reducing its Effective Damage Ranges, the Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) will begin to feel more like a Shotgun and less like a Sniper.

ATTACHMENTS

Barrels

Krig 6 (BOCW)

19.7” Takedown

Horizontal Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9% 19.7” Ranger

Vertical Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9% 15.5” Contour

Horizontal Recoil Control increased from 4% to 5% Vertical Recoil Control increased from 4% to 5% 15” CMV Mil-Spec

Horizontal Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9% Vertical Recoil Control increased from 8% to 9%



Given the Krig 6’s (BOCW) most recent adjustments, we felt it was appropriate to increase the effectiveness of its Recoil Control Attachments slightly.

AK-47 (BOCW)

18.2” Takedown

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 11.1% to 10% 20” Liberator

Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 11.1% to 10% 18.2” VDV Reinforced

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 5.5% to 4% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 5.5% to 4% 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 9% to 8% Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 9% to 8.5%

