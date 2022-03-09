CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Address Weapon Exploit And Vargo 52 Bug

Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update is live, and the March 9 patch notes reveal a few major bug fixes for the battle royale. The changes include a fix for the new Vargo 52 assault rifle, and it also addresses an exploit that allowed players to equip extra weapon perks.

Black Ops Cold War's recent Year 2 content added the Vargo 52, which is a full-auto assault rifle that can be unlocked for use in Warzone. Previously, there was an issue that caused the new gun to not refill ammunition after reloading, but the patch notes say this bug has been addressed.

Another major problem in Warzone has been the weapon perk exploit that allowed players to equip an extra perk to their gun, making weapons overpowered and sometimes without any recoil. According to Raven Software, this game breaking issue has been corrected. Players should no longer be able to equip an extra perk to their weapons loadouts.

Season 1's new Nebula V bomb feature also receives a few changes with this update. The Nebula V Bomb should no longer prevent the use of other elements, such as killstreaks, vehicles, and equipment. The update also fixed an issue causing deployment of the Nebula V Bomb to be interrupted if another player started to deploy one as well.

The full patch notes for the March 9 update can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing Players to retain Weapon Perks from a previous Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing the Vargo 52 (BOCW) to not refill ammunition after reloading.

Fixed an issue causing the Nebula V Bomb to prevent the use of other elements including Killstreaks, Vehicles, and Equipment.

Fixed an issue causing deployment of the Nebula V Bomb to be interrupted if another Player started to deploy one as well.

Fixed an issue causing visual overexposure while using the Krewe Leader Blueprint.