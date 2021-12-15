CoD: Warzone Patch Notes Add More Weapon Balancing And New Ground Loot

As Raven Software works to balance and squash bugs in Call of Duty: Warzone, a second update rolled out on December 15. The most recent update brings a few more bug fixes and some major weapon tuning, while the previous December 15 update squashed several bugs and made changes to the Automaton assault rifle.

The updated patch notes show the Cooper Carbine assault rifle was drastically nerfed. This includes a decrease to the gun's maximum damage range, neck damage multiplier, and lower torso damage multiplier. The recoil was also increased slightly. Another assault rifle to receive a heavy nerf is the Volkssturmgewehr, as the gun received a decrease to the neck damage multiplier, lower torso damage multiplier, and ADS speed.

Adjustments hit most of Vanguard's handguns. The Klauser, Machine Pistol, RATT, and Top Break all received nerfs. Previously, Vanguard's shotgun classes were all very powerful, but they've also been downgraded. The Combat Shotgun and Einhorn Revolving got decreased maximum damage range and second damage range, while the Gracey Auto shotgun got reduced maximum damage range, second damage range, second damage amount, and third damage amount.

Vanguard's snipers haven't been up to par in Warzone, but the patch notes confirm a buff to the 3-Line Rifle, Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, and Type 99 snipers. This update adds an increase to their damage ranges to hopefully make them more viable.

Players can also expect to find a new variety of weapons with this latest update. The patch notes reveal that the ground and supply box loot found on Caldera has been refreshed from the previous offerings.

Several bug fixes and exploits were patched as well. The update included more fixes for collision issues allowing players to peek or shoot through walls and rocks. It also addresses bugs causing placeholder images to appear on social menus and in various store bundle previews.

Additionally, players should see a reduction in cheaters within Warzone, as Call of Duty's Ricochet kernel-level driver went worldwide earlier today. Here is everything revealed about the December 15 anti-cheat update.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

Warzone updates carry on as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

GAMEPLAY

Weapons that spawn across Caldera have been adjusted for the following… Ground loot Supply Box loot Contract rewards



BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on the Social menu.

Fixed an issue with the Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) where the Focus Gun Perk would drastically increase Flinch Resistance.

Fixed an issue where the Type 99 (VG) could down players in one hit to the Upper Torso.

Fixed an issue causing the PPSh-41 (VG) and Owen Gun (VG) to deal more damage than intended.

WEAPONS

As many of the changes below pertain to Recoil, we felt it was necessary to clarify the language used:

Recoil adjustment Recoil pattern has changed

Recoil Deviation Amount of randomness in the Recoil pattern

Recoil increase or decrease Magnitude has changed

or

Weapon Adjustments



Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Recoil adjusted

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Recoil increased

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil greatly increased

Cooper Carbine (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 1200, down from 1350 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.3 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Recoil increased slightly

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 ADS Speed decreased by 19%



Handgun

Klauser (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5

Machine Pistol (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 215 units, down from 225 Second Damage Range decreased to 450 units, down from 600

RATT (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5

Top Break (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.5



Light Machine Gun

MG 82 (BOCW) Recoil Deviation increased

MG42 (BOCW) ADS Speed decreased by 9% Recoil increased



Marksman Rifle

G-43 (VG) Recoil adjusted

Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) Flinch Resistance increased by 19%



Shotgun

Combat Shotgun (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 140 units, down from 150 Second Damage Range decreased to 220 units, down from 240

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Maximum Damage Range increased to 160 units, up from 140 Second Damage Range decreased to 220 units, down from 230

Gracey Auto (VG) Second Damage amount decreased to 20, down from 22 Third Damage amount decreased to 14, down from 18 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 140 units, down from 160 Second Damage Range decreased to 300 units, down from 325



Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 95, up from 92 Minimum Damage increased to 78, up from 75 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 2 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1 Upper Extremities Damage Multipliers decreased to 1, down from 1.1 ADS Speed increased by 16.6%



While these may seem like extreme changes to the damage potential of the 3-Line Rifle (VG), rest assured, its attachments still provide a considerable boost to lethality.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) Minimum Damage decreased to 102, down from 108 Minimum Damage Range increased to 4096 units, up from 2048 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from 2 Bullet Velocity increased by 22%

Kar98k (VG) Flinch Resistance increased by 19%

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Flinch Resistance increased by 19%

Type 99 (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 96, up from 92 Minimum Damage increased to 82, up from 75 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from 2



Submachine Gun

Owen Gun (VG) Recoil adjusted

PPSh-41 (VG) Recoil adjusted

Sten (VG) Recoil adjusted ADS Move Speed decreased by 10%

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Recoil adjusted

M1912 (VG) Recoil adjusted Move Speed decreased by 1.25% ADS Move Speed decreased by 4%



ATTACHMENTS

Attachment Adjustments



Ammunition

Top Break (VG)

M15 Shot Shell Maximum Damage decreased to 18, down from 25 Second Damage amount decreased to 14, down from 15 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 180, down from 197 Second Damage Range decreased to 278, down from 315



Gun Perk

Steady Firing Move Speed Multiplier decreased to 4%, down from 5.5% ADS Firing Move Speed Multiplier decreased to 3.5%, down from 4%



Magazine