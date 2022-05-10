CoD: Warzone Operation Monarch LTM All Details And Rewards

Activision has revealed all the event and reward details ahead of Call of Duty Season 3's Operation Monarch event on May 11. Here we breakdown how players will get to interact with Godzilla and King Kong on Caldera for this limited-time Warzone event.

Operation Monarch LTM

Luckily, this limited-time event won't have Godzilla or King Kong stomping around in every playlist. Players who want to experience this special event can queue up in the Operation Monarch limited-time playlist, which features the iconic Monsterverse titans.

The Operation Monarch mode will be available as a quads playlist. It will be a 60-player match with Warzone's Resurgence ruleset, which means players will get to respawn as long as another squadmate is still alive. In addition to the lower player count, this playlist will also condense the matches by marking a smaller area of Caldera as the first safe zone. Despite the inclusion of Godzilla and King Kong, Activision says Operation Monarch's overall objective is the same as all Warzone matches, and the last team standing will win.

On the ground, players will find Monarch Intel by opening supply boxes, special drops, and collecting from fallen enemies. Collecting the intel will be used to charge a special meter that unlocks items such as killstreaks and loadout drops, along with a unique Operation Monarch reward for filling the meter up completely. This intel meter works similarly to Warzone's power meter from the Power Grab limited-time mode on Verdansk.

While collecting the Monarch Intel and eliminating enemies, players will also need to watch out for Kong and Godzilla. Dealing damage to the titans will award additional Monarch Intel, and while Activision says they shouldn't get too aggressive, they will still be dangerous to players during a Titan Frenzy.

A Titan Frenzy is when Godzilla or Kong become enraged and recklessly attack, which is an action that can occur twice in an Operation Monarch match. After receiving a Titan Frenzy alert, players will have two options: flee the area or attempt to suppress them by dealing direct damage.

Operator using the Titan S.C.R.E.A.M. Device

Of course, it could be worth the risk to fight the titans. The squad who inflicts the most damage to either Kong or Godzilla during a Titan Frenzy will automatically receive Monarch's special S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. Runners-up will still earn Monarch Intel to count toward their special intel meter, whose final reward is a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.

The Titan S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a prototype device that lets players use Godzilla and Kong's abilities in battle. In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device works like a killstreak that grants its user one of two powers: Heat ray breath from Godzilla or a ground pound from King Kong.

Event rewards

Like most seasonal events, Operation Monarch has a series of challenges to complete within the limited-time playlist. Completing each of these eight challenges will unlock a unique cosmetic reward, and completing all of them will reward the Ancient Rivalry marksman rifle weapon blueprint.

Play Operation Monarch for 6 Hours: Reward — Epic "Ancestral Skull" charm

Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Once: Reward — Rare "Ancient Remains" charm

Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Three Times: Reward — Rare "Monarch Eyes Only" charm

Deal 500,000 damage to Titans: Reward — Rare "Concrete Jungle" sticker

Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events: Reward — Legendary "Team Godzilla" emblem

Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events: Reward — Legendary "Team Kong" emblem

Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel: Reward — Epic "Skyline Crasher" calling card

Place in the Top 15 twelve times in the Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode: Reward — Epic "One Will Fall" spray

Additionally, Activision released a new trailer ahead of Operation Monarch. Godzilla and King Kong-themed operator bundles will also be available during the event, and the Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft bundle is already available for players to purchase.