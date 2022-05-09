CoD: Warzone Operation Monarch Event Start Times And Details

Call of Duty Season 3 is set to introduce one of the biggest events yet to Warzone, with the Operation Monarch event bringing Godzilla and King Kong to battle across Caldera. Here is everything you need to know about this monster-sized event.

Operation Monarch event start time

Warzone's Operation Monarch is scheduled to begin on May 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, and while the end date is uncertain, players can likely expect the event to run for at least a full week.

Event details

Season 3 launched on April 27 with thematic map updates to Caldera to prepare for the arrival of Godzilla and King Kong. Players can already find monster bones unearthed at the newly added Dig Site point of interest, King Kong's giant axe sticking out of the ground near the Resort, and many small references and symbols can be found related to Monarch, the mysterious scientific organization featured in 2014's Godzilla.

Activision is mostly keeping the details of the Monsterverse event under wraps, but the publisher did reveal that Operation Monarch will introduce a new game mode for Warzone. The limited-time mode will be played in a quads playlist, which will be based on several classic battle royale experiences with a "titan-sized twist."

Godzilla and King Kong-themed operator bundles

Players looking to spend some cash can purchase fancy operator bundles featuring Godzilla and King Kong-themed skins.

The Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft bundle is already available ahead of the Operation Monarch event. The 9-item bundle is available for 2,400 CoD Points ($20). It comes with a "Godzilla Ghillie" skin, the Breath of Godzilla assault rifle, and the Awakened Alpha light machine gun, the Gojira Stomp finishing move, and more.

With the launch of Operation Monarch, King Kong will get a bundle of his own. The Tracer Pack: Kong bundle is a 9-item pack that includes three Legendary rarity weapon blueprints: the "Temple of Kong" sniper rifle and "Skull Island Shaker" submachine gun which shoot jungle green tracers, as well as a variant of the "Skål Crusher" melee weapon. The rest of Kong's bundle includes a finishing move, a spray, weapon charm, animated emblem, and a Vanguard-exclusive Highlight Intro.

Finally, the third bundle is the 9-item Tracer Pack: Mechagodzilla bundle featuring the Mechagodzilla operator skin for Constanze. The Mechagodzilla bundle comes with eight other items, including an MVP Highlight and the Highlight intro as Vanguard exclusive items.

The Kong and Mechagodzilla bundles should also be priced the same as Godzilla's bundle at 2,400 CoD Points ($20) per pack.

In other news, Modern Warfare 2's logo was recently revealed, and here is everything we know about Infinity Ward's upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release. Warzone 2 has already been announced to be in development alongside this year's Call of Duty.