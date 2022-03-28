CoD: Warzone New Weapon Trade Stations Are Live On Rebirth Island

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 2 Reloaded update added several visual changes to Rebirth Island, but the map continues to evolve with the completion of community challenges in the ongoing Rebirth Reinforced event. As the first major reward, Weapon Trade Stations have appeared on the island, and here's everything you need to know about the new feature.

Rebirth Reinforced's first community challenge required players to get a combined 20 billion kills on Rebirth Island, and with that challenge now complete, the new Weapon Trade Stations feature can now be used. These new Weapon Trade Stations are large green lockers found all around Rebirth Island. The lockers spawn in several random locations, and they are marked on your minimap for each match.

These lockers allow you to trade one of your equipped weapons in exchange for one of lesser quality that is paired with additional items. This lets you score extra cash, equipment, armor satchels, self-revives, killstreaks, or even a rare Specialist Token item, with the trade out depending on the rarity of the equipped weapon you're looking to get rid of.

Having additional items like killstreaks and self-revives from the Weapon Trade Stations can be a gamechanger in Warzone, but receiving a lower-tier weapon in the trade can still sound like a bummer. This is where it can be extra helpful to pay attention to the enemy's loot. Killing players near a Weapon Trade Stations means pilfering their gear for decent weapons to exchange, assuming you already have a legendary weapon or custom loadout you want to keep.

The Rebirth Reinforced event is set to run until April 14, and new community challenges will unlock each week to further progress the map with additional features.

In addition to Season 2's Rebirth Reinforced event, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to Warzone and Vanguard as a playable operator on April 19. You can also unlock Season 2's new Armaguerra 43 submachine gun through an in-game challenge for free or by purchasing a cosmetic bundle. And speaking of free, Call of Duty: Vanguard is hosting a Free Access event for multiplayer from March 30 to April 13.