CoD Warzone Mobile Gameplay Has Seemingly Been Leaked

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile gameplay has seemingly been leaked. The footage and screenshots show the beginning of a normal Warzone match as the plane drops players into Verdansk, as featured in the PC and console versions of the game.

The leaked gameplay video, which was reported by VGC, is under two minutes but features plenty of action, including footage located within the gulag, as well as when the player lands on the map and begins traversing a building while searching for loot.

The UI and HUD are typical for a mobile game, showing the actions for crouching, reloading, aiming, and firing all places on the right-hand side while buttons for shields and the players' inventory are located on left.

At the bottom of the screen, just above the health bar, are the weapons the player is equipped with, as well as grenades and other disposables. The total money can also be seen just above the loadout as well. Like on PC and console, the map and compass, along with player counts are all located in their usual spots.

In March, Activision announced that it's currently working on Call of Duty Warzone for mobile devices. At the time, the publisher said that the game is a "large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."

The game, which is codenamed Project Aurora, entered into closed alpha testing last month.