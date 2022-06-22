CoD: Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune Event -- All Rewards And Details

Here are all the details for Warzone's ongoing Mercenaries of Fortune event.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty Season 4 is now live in Warzone, and there's a limited-time Mercenaries of Fortune event to help celebrate the new season of content. Here we break down all the details and the rewards you can earn for participating.

Mercenaries of Fortune event start time and details

Warzone's Mercenaries of Fortune event is live for a limited time, as the seasonal event will run until July 7. During this time players can complete a set of eight challenges across Fortune's Keep and Caldera. Each challenge will lock a cosmetic item, but completing all eight will unlock a special Warzone vehicle skin.

Click To Unmute
  1. Junker Queen Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch 2
  2. Sonic Origins First 18 Minutes Gameplay
  3. The Cycle: Frontier - Season 1 Fortuna Pass
  4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct
  5. Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden Trailer (Gaara, Itachi, Hinata, Orochimaru)
  6. PS5 Products May Be Revealed Next Week | GameSpot News
  7. Sonic Origins Video Review
  8. HYENAS | Official Announce Trailer
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City - The Board Game
  10. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Demo Overview
  11. Nautilus Champion Overview | Gameplay - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  12. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Direct Teaser Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: COD Vanguard & Warzone - Season Four 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Launch Trailer

All challenges and rewards

  • Cutthroat: Get 50 player kills on Fortune's Keep. Rewards the False Prospector weapon camo
  • Minted: Open a Mercenary vault. Rewards the Fanged Assault emblem
  • Roadtrip: Get 25 kills or assists while in a vehicle. Rewards the Nugget weapon charm
  • Gilded Victor: Win 1 game of Golden Plunder. Rewards the Venomous Wealth calling card
  • Storing Bodies: Get 100 kills at Storage Town on Caldera Island. Rewards the Death Prospector camo
  • Moneybags: Collect $100,000 cash on Fortune's Keep. Rewards the Venomous Approval sticker
  • Pocket Sand: Dig up three buried treasure piles on Fortune's Keep. Rewards the Nefarious Deeds weapon charm
  • Shopping Spree: Purchase five items from the Black Market. Rewards the Scaled Snipe reticle

Completing all eight challenges will unlock the ultra rare rarity "The Vault" golden vehicle skin for Season 4's new armored SUV.

In addition to the new Fortune's Keep map, Caldera also receives major landscape changes for the Fortune's of Mercenaries update. Make sure to check out our guide for all updated and new POIs for Caldera in Season 4.

Vanguard's Season 4 update included the USS Texas 1945 multiplayer map, and Shi No Numa brings traditional survival gameplay back to Zombies mode. Here's our Shi No Numa perk guide and tips for surviving high rounds.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)