CoD: Warzone May 27 Patch Notes Include Weapon Balancing And Bertha Nerf

Call of Duty: Warzone's weekly update for May 27 brings much-needed relief for players dropping into the solo playlists, as the patch notes show drastically reduced spawn rates for the infamous "Bertha" cargo trucks. Solo matches have long been plagued by the Bertha strategy, where the meta is basically just a bunch of solo players driving around the final circle in cargo trucks. It was far too easy to get run over by a truck, especially if the final circle left little building coverage to protect yourself. Today might end the solo reign of Bertha, as the spawn rates have dropped to 5 from a previous range of 16 to 20.

Today's Warzone update also addresses more of those pesky out of bounds glitches, where cheaters have been getting under the map for easy kills. And some weapon balancing to Warzone's powerful assault rifles could shake up the meta once more, as both the CR-56 AMAX and FARA 83 assault rifles receive minor nerfs. There are also a few attachment changes, including reworks to the Axial Arms 3x, Royal & Kross 4x, SUSAT Multizoom optics.

You can see the complete patch notes for Warzone's May 27 update below, as listed on Raven's website.

The developers continue to bring strong updates to Warzone for Season 3, and as we look ahead to the upcoming Season 4, there are a few Warzone changes that could really spice up the map for future seasons.

This update also comes a day after Activision provided a status report on toxic behavior across all current Call of Duty titles, announcing that over 350,000 accounts were banned for racist names and toxic behavior.

GAMEPLAY

Cargo Truck spawn rates for Verdansk Solo BR mode have been reduced to 5 (static) from a range of 16 to 20.

This change will take effect when our Playlist update goes live later today.

Cargo Trucks are incredibly durable and provide ample cover from enemy fire—which makes them the optimal choice for map rotation. In Solos, players are not keen to unload a considerable amount of their resources into the removal of Cargo Trucks, which would often result in a significant number of them in final circles. The ensuing gameplay allowed players to skirt traditional engagements and created a crutch that put less of an emphasis on end game positioning and gunplay. A substantial reduction in the number of Cargo Trucks in Solos will make whittling them down over the course of the game a feasible and attractive option given their considerably reduced map presence.

BUG FIXES

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas.

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed a bug where vehicles could down or kill squad mates.

Fixed an issue in Nakatomi Plaza where the vault access denied audio could be heard throughout the entire building.

Because we can’t trust you to realize that once access has been denied, you should walk away from the button and not try again... and over again... and over again.

Fixed a bug preventing the Ballistic Knife Camouflage skins from unlocking upon completing their respective requirements.

Fixed a bug where the Swat 5mw Laser Sight for Sniper Rifles was not displaying Aiming Stability as a pro.

Fixed the incorrect labeling of Sniper Rifle Echo as Sniper Rifle Delta.

WEAPONS

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.62 to 1.5

The CR-56 AMAX has continued to display disproportionate levels of dominance over the long-range Assault Rifle space. As we continue our efforts to slowly raise the Time to Kill, we feel the best course of action here is to reduce the power level of outliers rather than increase others to meet it. We believe it will take some time to adjust to a landscape where the CR-56 AMAX is not the undisputed king of long-range automatic weapons, but we feel this will be a net positive given how many more weapons we expect to be introduced into viability with this update. Our hope is that this change will present players with an opportunity to showcase and expand their mastery over a multitude of weapons that had been outclassed by the CR-56 AM.

FARA 83

Recoil pattern adjusted

Hip Spread increased

We have not yet settled on the identity of the FARA 83. We would like to see it as a long-range viable Assault Rifle and in that light, we have smoothed out its recoil to be easier to control at range. We are also increasing its Hip Spread so it is slightly less effective in close quarters. This functional overlap is something we want to avoid and will continue to address where we identify it.

Tactical Rifles

Tactical Rifle Charlie

Recoil magnitude decreased

Tactical Rifle Charlie has fallen victim to a bit of an overreduction in efficacy. While we still maintain that Tactical Rifles ride a very thin line between underwhelming and oppressive, we feel that the Tactical Rifle Charlie could be closer to that line.

Sniper Rifles

LW3 – Tundra

Base optic adjusted

We have made some adjustments to reduce the fisheye lens effect.

ATTACHMENTS

Optics

Axial Arms 3x

Optic reworked

Royal & Kross 4x

Optic reworked

SUSAT Multizoom

Optic reworked

We feel the impact that these changes will have cannot be understated. We believe optics have been holding back the long-range viability of BOCW Weapons and we expect that these optics adjustments will drastically change that. When optics are too close to the camera, they can cause distracting motions and visual obfuscation and in long-range engagements especially, visual clarity is crucial. We believe with these changes, that an expanded assortment of long-range viable weapons will become available.

Muzzles

Suppressor (LMG)

ADS Speed increased from 2% to 3.5%

Sprint to Fire Speed increased from 4% to 5%

We have seen some reports that the Suppressor appears to be affecting Light Machine Guns negatively, or not at all. We can assure you that is not the case. Considering the test environment frame rate and such small increments, it can be difficult to accurately measure the impact an attachment may have. Notwithstanding, we felt that the values on the LMG Suppressor could use an increase to give them more of a fighting chance in a sea of Assault Rifles.