CoD: Warzone May 26 Patch Notes Detail Anti-Cheat Update And Stim Changes

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded went live for Warzone on May 25, bringing major changes to the battle royale with a fast travel system and lower player count, but a smaller update has followed on May 26 to include an update to the Ricochet anti-cheat and some bug fixes.

Warzone's anti-cheat should hopefully continue to combat all the hackers, as the patch notes vaguely mention an update has been made to the Ricochet PC kernel-level driver detection systems and server-side security.

According to Raven Software, the changes to player movement when using the Stim tactical equipment should finally be in effect now. The update to the equipment was originally part of the big Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, but the changes didn't seem to be implemented. As of this new May 26 update, players should notice a reduction to their slide speed, and the maximum slide time was reduced from 1.9 to 1.3 seconds.

The update also includes a few bug fixes and patched exploits on the Caldera map. An issue was addressed that previously caused the fast travel Tac Map icons to not appear correctly in certain game modes, as well as an issue that caused the new H4 Blixen submachine gun to appear under the wrong name in the in-game menus.

Finally, Raven Software detailed changes to light machine guns that went live with the May 25 update, but the adjustments were excluded from the original patch notes. This includes a maximum damage buff for Vanguard's Whitley and Type 11 light machine guns.

While Season 3 continues for Warzone, leakers are already revealing potential map designs and new features suggested to arrive with Warzone's upcoming sequel. Here is everything we know about Warzone 2.

The full patch notes for Warzone's May 26 update can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

Update to the PC kernel-level driver detection systems and server-side security. Learn more about RICOCHET Anti-Cheat here.

GAMEPLAY

» Tactical Equipment «

  • Stim
    • Effect now removed when taking damage from Weapon attacks
    • Slide Speed reduced by 40%
    • Max Slide Time reduced from 1.9 to 1.3 seconds

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Fast Travel Tac Map icons to not appear correctly in certain game modes.
  • Fixed the rarity label on various Blueprints, Calling Cards, and Charms.
  • Fixed an issue causing the H4 Blixen (VG) Submachine Gun to appear ingame under the wrong name.
  • Fixed an issue causing the “Enhanced Risk” Weapon Blueprint to not have the correct Gunsmith functionality.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Axial Arms 3x Reticle Challenge to not track correctly.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Swap Attachment options in the Gunsmith menu to not show the correct stat changes.

WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments

The following changes went live with the initial release of Season Three Reloaded on May 25th, 2022.

» Light Machine Guns «

  • Whitley (VG)
    • Min Damage increased to 32, up from 31
    • Max Damage Range increased to 38.1 meters, up from 33 meters
    • Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.7, up from 1.5
    • Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.24
    • .303 British 45 Round Mags
      • Firerate Scaler to decreased 5%, down from 18%
      • Damage Penalty removed
      • Bullet Velocity increased to -8%, up from -12%
    • .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes
      • ADS Time Scaler increased to 0.93, up from 0.88
      • Bullet Velocity increased to 25%, up from 10%
      • Damage Range increased to 30%, up from 20%
    • CGC R4 Stock
      • ADS Time Scaler increased to 0.97, up from 0.96
      • Horizontal Recoil Control Increased by 3%
  • Type 11 (VG)
    • Max Damage increased to 26, up from 24
    • Sakura 261mm
      • Velocity Penalty removed
    • Sakura 487mm Shrouded
      • Bullet Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40%
    • Warubachi 352mm
      • Damage Range now increased by 10%
      • Bullet Velocity now increased by 20%

