CoD: Warzone June 30 Patch Notes Include Lootable Perks For Fortune's Keep, Plus Weapon Balancing

The latest update has arrived to Call of Duty: Warzone, and the June 30 patch notes reveal that lootable perks, which were recently added to the Caldera map, have now been added to Warzone's smaller Fortune's Keep Resurgence map. Major adjustments were also made to both weapons and attachments.

Just like on Warzone's larger Caldera map, players can now get geared up with lootable perks on Fortune's Keep. These lootable perks can be randomly obtained from ground loot and opening supply boxes. They are legendary rarity, but players can equip one of each perk type found. There is no perk limit here, but only one of each perk type can be equipped per match.

For the weapon balancing, Warzone's most popular the NZ-41 assault rifle received a slight nerf, decreasing the weapon's lower torso damage multiplier from 1.1 down to 1.0. Additionally, two of the NZ-41's attachments received major nerfs. The Orb Weaver 360mm BC barrel and the 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags magazine attachment received major decreases to recoil control.

Season 4's new UGM-8 light machine gun also got nerfed in the update. The weapon's muzzle velocity has been decreased by 4%, while several attachments were also nerfed. This included damage reductions for the commonly used Romuald 560mm DA barrel attachment, which previously made the LMG feel like a steady laser beam across the map.

A change also comes to Vanguard's sniper class. The muzzle velocity has been increased by 4% for Vanguard's 3-Line Rifle, Kar98k, and Type 99 sniper rifles.

Additionally, the update brings a few bug fixes to Warzone. The patch notes detail fixes for an issue that previously caused performance drops while doing the Black Market Supply Run Contracts, and a bug that prevented players from purchasing a Loadout at the start of a private match.

Season 4 of Warzone recently added the new Fortune's Keep map, which includes several new Easter eggs to discover. The Caldera map also received major landscape changes and a decrease of foliage for this new season.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

GAMEPLAY

Lootable Perks have been enabled on Fortune’s Keep.

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to exploit Black Market Buy Stations to access unintended areas of the map.

Fixed an issue causing the F Zombie to T-pose.

Fixed an issue causing the UAV HUD/Tac Map sweep to not originate from the Player icon.

Fixed an issue with the H4 Blixen (VG) interrupt time being longer than intended when reloading while in ADS.

Fixed an issue causing performance drops while doing the Black Market Supply Run Contract.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from purchasing a Loadout at the start of a private Battle Royale match.

Fixed an issue causing the out-of-bounds audio and visual warning on Fortune’s Keep to remain stuck on screen when reentering the play area.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «



NZ-41 (VG)

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

Orb Weaver 360mm BC Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 25%, down from 30% Muzzle Velocity decreased to 30%, down from 40%

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Vertical Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 40% Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 35%, down from 45%



» Light Machine Guns «



UGM-8 (VG)

Muzzle Velocity decreased by 4%

Bernard XL214 736mm Muzzle Velocity decreased to 35%, down from 50%

Romuald 560mm DA Max Damage decreased to 29, down from 32 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased by 10% Muzzle Velocity decreased to 10%, down from 35% Recoil Control now decreased by 25% after the second bullet

.50 BMG 50 Round Box Muzzle Velocity decreased to 20%, down from 30%

.50 BMG 75 Round Box Muzzle Velocity decreased to 20%, down from 30%

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Muzzle Velocity decreased to -20%, down from -15% Rate of Fire decreased to 4%, down from 5% Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20% Movement Speed scaler now 0.98

.303 British 75 Round Box Damage Range increased to -15%, up from -20% Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20%



» Sniper Rifles «



3-Line Rifle (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4%

Kar98k (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4%

Type 99 (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4%

» Submachine Guns «



H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage Range decreased to 9.92 meters, down from 12.46 meters

Mid Damage Range decreased to 17.3 meters, down from 19.84 meters

Jönsson 9" RMK Max Damage Range decreased to 15.2 meters, down from 17.17 meters



Marco 5 (VG)

Hipfire Accuracy decreased when in crouch or prone position

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Movement Speed decreased to 5%, down from 10%



ATTACHMENTS

» Ammunition «



Lengthened

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 8%, down from 10%

» Muzzles «



MX Silencer

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 12%, down from 15%

» Under Barrels «



M1941 Handstop