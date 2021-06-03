CoD: Warzone June 3 Patch Notes End The '80s Action Hero Event, Fix Gun Bugs

Call of Duty: Warzone's weekly update for June 3 brings the '80s Action Hero event to an abrupt close. Raven Software confirmed Nakatomi Tower's special contracts have been removed and the vault is now closed. Additionally, Verdansk's CIA outpost is no longer operational and the survivor camps have been abandoned.

New Playlists

Blood Money Trios returns to the Verdansk '84 map, while Power Grab and Plunder Trios have been removed.

For Rebirth Island, Mini Royale Trios returns, and Resurgence Quads remains in the playlist.

Gun Fixes

The patch notes detailed a few gun bugs that were ironed out today. An issue was corrected that prevented the FARA 83 horizontal recoil from being properly adjusted, along with a fix for an issue that caused Modern Warfare reticles to appear on the Axial Arms 3x and Royal & Kross 4x.

Raven Software also revealed some enhancements are coming to all Black Ops Cold War's optics and reticles in Season 4, and some upcoming attachment changes are teased as well.

You can see the complete patch notes for Warzone's June 3 update below, as listed on Raven's website.

JUNE 3RD UPDATE

PLAYLIST

Adding:

Verdansk – Blood Money Trios

Rebirth Island - Mini Royale Trios

Removing:

Verdansk - Plunder Trios

Verdansk - Power Grab

Keeping

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Quads

EVENTS

‘80s Action Heroes

This high octane experience has come to an end! The downtown tower Contracts have been removed and the vault is now closed. The CIA outpost is no longer operational and the survivor camps have been abandoned.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the FARA 83 horizontal recoil from being properly adjusted.

Fixed an issue that caused Modern Warfare reticles to appear on the Axial Arms 3x and Royal & Kross 4x.

We have a great deal of enhancements coming to all BOCW optics and reticles in Season 4. Coupled with some exciting attachment changes, we feel the landscape of long-range viable weapons will soon be as diverse as it has ever been.

WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

PPSh-41