CoD: Warzone July 7 Patch Notes Include NZ-41 And H4 Blixen Nerfs

The latest update has arrived to Call of Duty: Warzone, and while the July 7 patch notes are a bit on the light side, players can expect some bug fixes and gun nerfs for the battle royale.

According to Raven Software's patch notes, nerfs have struck two of Warzone's popular weapons. Vanguard's H4 Blixen submachine gun received a decrease in the lower torso damage multiplier from 1.1 down to 1.0, while the NZ-41 assault rifle was adjusted to have a 20% reduction to the gun's recoil recovery. The developer said the result of the NZ-41's change is a noticeable difference in recoil intensity, and the adjustment was originally intended to be implemented with the previous Warzone update.

For bug fixes, the update addressed an issue with Fortune Keep's graveyard Easter egg, which previously caused the challenge to summon more zombies than intended. On Caldera, an issue was corrected that caused eliminated players in Storage Town to respawn at Village while playing Plunder mode. Additionally, more areas of the Caldera map were fixed to prevent players from exploiting, peeking, or shooting through them. While not included in the patch notes, Raven Software tweeted to

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

In addition to Warzone news, leaks continue to surface around Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2. Insiders claim that Modern Warfare 2's DMZ mode is not going to be a free-to-play addition like Warzone and should instead be included within the base game. Leaks have been very conflicting for the DMZ mode, which is reported to be an Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode, where gameplay is based around extraction and holds lasting consequences for death. The new Call of Duty is scheduled to release on October 28, and here is everything we know so far about Modern Warfare 2.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries See More

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the Pay Respects Challenge to summon more Zombies than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the Cash Extraction Public Event mercenary AI to tunnel vision Trophy Systems.

Fixed another issue causing the out-of-bounds audio and visual warning on Fortune’s Keep to remain stuck on screen during the pre-match lobby.

Fixed an issue in the Plunder mode causing Players eliminated in Storage Town to respawn over Village.

Fixed an issue causing Tac Map icons to overlap with POI names.

Fixed an issue causing certain Kali Sticks (MW) Blueprint variants to deal more damage than intended.

Fixed visual and audio issues caused by Fighter Plane bullet impacts/explosions.

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

NZ-41 (VG)

Recoil Recovery decreased by 20%

Recoil Recovery is the speed in which the screen attempts to return to center after firing each shot. The result of this change is a noticeable difference in recoil intensity for the NZ-41 (VG) and was originally intended to be paired with the last update to the Weapon’s recoil.

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Recoil Control Penalty now increased to -10%



» Submachine Guns «

H4 Blixen (VG)