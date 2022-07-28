CoD: Warzone July 28 Patch Notes Include Huge Sniper Buffs And Bug Fixes

Call of Duty: Warzone received a major weapon balancing pass and content update on July 27 with the start of Season 4 Reloaded, but now the developer has released a new update on July 28 to bring a buff to the sniper class, and there are a few bug fixes included in the patch notes as well.

According to Raven Software's patch notes, all sniper rifles received a buff to their maximum damage range with around a 35% added bonus. The developer says this change will allow the lighter rifles with a damage range build to now more reliably cover the typical sight lines found on the smaller maps of Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep.

This change should make once-popular snipers like Black Ops Cold War's Swiss K31 viable again, as the maximum damage range increased from 42 to 57 meters. The change should also feel significant for Vanguard's Kar98k sniper rifle, which received a maximum damage range increased from 48 to a whopping 72 meters.

While snipers received a buff, Warzone's Serpentine perk got nerfed. The perk's ability to reduce damage while sprinting is now decreased from 20 to 15%.

The patch notes also include a few bug fixes. This should correct a bug on Fortune's Keep that previously caused the gas to be more difficult to see than intended. The developer also fixed issues that allowed players to exploit Warzone's Weapon Trade Stations and Deployable Buy Stations.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

The Season 4 Reloaded update added plenty of new content, so make sure to check out our Rebirth of the Dead LTM guide, and the new Vargo-S assault rifle is now available with an unlock challenge.

WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments

We’ve seen a positive change in kill metrics since the update to Snipers in Season Three. The intent was to lean into smaller maps favoring the Aggressive Snipers vs Heavier being more suited for the large map. Our data shows that despite a smaller adoption rate (~9.5%) Snipers are still being accredited with a competitive amount of kills vs the more popular class of Weapons.

However, we’d like to lean into the Weapon to map identity harder, and as such all Snipers are receiving roughly a 35% bonus to their maximum damage range. Lighter rifles, with their damage range builds, will now more reliably cover the typical sight lines found in Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The goal is to not return to the fastest ADS Snipers being the dominant Weapon in all scenarios - so if things begin to trend that way we will make targeted changes to other statistics of those stand-out Weapons.

» Sniper Rifles «

Kar98k (VG) Max Damage Range increased to 72 meters, up from 48 meters



Type 99 (VG) Max Damage Range increased to 50 meters, up from 37 Meters



3-Line Rifle (VG) Max Damage Range increased to 111 meters, up from 82 Meters



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) Max Damage Range increased to 127 meters, up from 94 meters



Swiss K31 (BOCW) Max Damage Range increased to 57 meters, up from 42 Meters



Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW) Max Damage Range increased to 117 meters, up from 87 Meters



Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW) Max Damage Range increased to 55 meters, up from 41 Meters



HDR (MW) Max Damage Range increased to 117 meters, up from 87 Meters



Rytec AMR (MW) Max Damage Range increased to 80 meters, up from 59 Meters



Pelington 703 (BOCW) Max Damage Range increased to 58 meters, up from 43 Meters



ZRG 20mm (BOCW) Max Damage Range increased to 137 meters, up from 102 Meters



SP-R 208 (MW) Max Damage Range increased to 45 meters, up from 33 Meters



LW3 - Tundra (BOCW) Max Damage Range increased to 61 meters, up from 45 Meters



Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Max Damage Range increased to 92 meters, up from 68 Meters



Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) Max Damage Range increased to 49 meters, up from 36 Meters



PERKS

Serpentine

Damage Reduction decreased to 15%, down from 20%

We’ve seen a positive adoption of Serpentine in Loadouts, and as such average encounter time has crept up. We’re reducing the bonus damage mitigation so that it’s still a valuable perk, but has less of an impact on average TTK. We’ll be watching this space closely and will make further adjustments as necessary.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue on Fortune’s Keep causing the gas to be more difficult to see than intended.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to exploit Weapon Trade Stations.

Fixed an issue causing Deployable Buy Stations to remain active in the gas - allowing for unintended exploits.

Fixed an issue that caused the Skål Crusher (VG) to not have a Zombies Mastery Camo section available.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect unlock criteria to appear for the “The Vault" Vehicle skin in the Vehicle Customization menu.