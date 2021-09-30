How to Download Halo Infinite Diablo 2: Resurrected Review Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up Destiny 2 Ruins of Wrath October Games With Gold October PS Plus Games
Login / Sign Up

CoD: Warzone Gets New Text Chat Accessibility Options

Call of Duty: Warzone now gives players more control over how they choose to use the game's text-based chat feature.

By on

Comments

Raven Software tweeted out an update to Call of Duty: Warzone's text chat feature on September 29, which gives players more control over how they want to use the text-based chat option.

In a game like Call of Duty: Warzone, good communication is key. There are multiple ways to communicate in the battle royale, with voice chat or the game's ping system being commonly used. There's also a text chat feature that isn't quite as convenient, but it does serve as another accessible communication option.

Click To Unmute
  1. Free October Games For PS Plus & Xbox Gold | GameSpot News
  2. Capcom Monster Hunter Spotlight | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  3. Far Cry 6 - Chicharrón Run Cinematic TV Commercial
  4. Metroid Dread - 5 Minutes of Off-Screen Gameplay
  5. Ranking The Best N64 Games
  6. Xbox Livestream | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  7. PlayStation Welcomes Bluepoint Games to the PlayStation Family
  8. FIFA 22 Video Review
  9. Diablo II: Resurrected Video Review
  10. Shin Megami Tensei V — Official English Cast Reveal Trailer
  11. Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Saber Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  12. Oblina Character Showcase – Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Six Cinematic Trailer

With this new update, the chat feature's settings now lets players decide how long the text chat's HUD stays on-screen while they’re in-game, if they want to turn it off completely, or keep it permanently visible on their screen.

Raven also added the accessibility option of enabling sound alerts for new messages. Players can completely disable the option, choose to have an audio cue for all messages, or choose specific message type alerts.

Warzone text chat settings
Warzone text chat settings

Both of Warzone's new text-based options can be found in the Text Chat settings under Warzone's General settings tab.

These accessibility options arrived along with adjustments to nerf Warzone's Numbers event audio. Warzone is also expected to receive some major map changes for Call of Duty Season 6, as the recent cinematic trailer reveals huge explosions happening in Verdansk.

All of the Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)