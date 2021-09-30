CoD: Warzone Gets New Text Chat Accessibility Options

Raven Software tweeted out an update to Call of Duty: Warzone's text chat feature on September 29, which gives players more control over how they want to use the text-based chat option.

In a game like Call of Duty: Warzone, good communication is key. There are multiple ways to communicate in the battle royale, with voice chat or the game's ping system being commonly used. There's also a text chat feature that isn't quite as convenient, but it does serve as another accessible communication option.

Hey Gamers!

Some options for Text Chat to support Hearing, Vision, & Cognitive Overload Accessibility:

🔊 Enable sound alerts for new messages.

⏳ Choose how long the Text Chat HUD stays on-screen while you’re in-game, turn it off, or keep it on screen permanently.#WZA11y pic.twitter.com/Nenq9HH3Os — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 29, 2021

With this new update, the chat feature's settings now lets players decide how long the text chat's HUD stays on-screen while they’re in-game, if they want to turn it off completely, or keep it permanently visible on their screen.

Raven also added the accessibility option of enabling sound alerts for new messages. Players can completely disable the option, choose to have an audio cue for all messages, or choose specific message type alerts.

Warzone text chat settings

Both of Warzone's new text-based options can be found in the Text Chat settings under Warzone's General settings tab.

These accessibility options arrived along with adjustments to nerf Warzone's Numbers event audio. Warzone is also expected to receive some major map changes for Call of Duty Season 6, as the recent cinematic trailer reveals huge explosions happening in Verdansk.

All of the Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.