CoD: Warzone Fortune's Keep Map Easter Eggs

Call of Duty Season 4 is now live in Warzone with the Mercenaries of Fortune update, which introduces the brand-new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map. This new small-scale Warzone map has plenty of areas to explore, and a few Easter eggs have already been uncovered. Here we'll guide you through completing these for yourself.

Fountain loot Easter egg

Winery fountain

The fountain in Fortune's Keep is located at Winery, and here you can manually drop some of your hard earned cash into the fountain to get rewards. Players are claiming the more money, the better the rewards. For my attempt, I dropped $4,000 into the fountain. I got audio and visual cues that the Easter egg works, but the only thing I received was the heartbeat sensor equipment. This was not a great deal, but maybe I just need to offer it more cash for the good stuff like perks and scorestreaks.

Spawn a zombie, get a perk

Tombstone for spawning a zombie on Fortune's Keep

Another Fortune’s Keep Easter egg involves spawning a zombie at Graveyard. In order to complete this, you'll need to light three candles found in and around the area's mausoleums.

You'll get an audio cue after all three candles are lit, which then means you can go to a tombstone and receive a prompt to "Press F to pay respects." There are several tombstones that look alike, but the one you're looking for is shaped like the photo found above, and it's located just near Graveyard's fountain. Interacting and paying your respects will spawn one undead enemy. You'll be rewarded with a self-revive item drop for killing the zombie after you spawn it.

It's definitely worth noting that this isn't your typical Call of Duty zombie enemy, as this Warzone zombie hits hard and is a total bullet sponge. He was hard to kill even with a decent assault rifle, so be prepared before you spawn him. It doesn't look like this Easter egg can be repeated, so it's likely only available once per match.

A secret Keep vault

A third Easter egg requires you to collect wine bottles to open a secret vault. Collect two bottles from inside various rooms of the Terraces, and then take them to the neighboring Keep POI. These bottles are usually found on tables and bookshelves around the rooms. You'll place them on the long dining table inside the Keep.

Wine bottle found at Terrance

Accessing this area fast can be tricky in a match where everyone is trying to kill you, and using the interior staircases and ladders gets a bit confusing in such a massive building. The easiest way seems to be taking the ladder on the exterior of the building (the side closest to the Terraces POI) and going up to the second floor of the Keep. From there, you should be able to quickly locate the Keep's dining area. It's a really long dining table at the center of the room with paintings and other items sitting on the tabletop. Here you can place the wine bottles, then turn around to find a secret passage that has slid open from the wall's shelving.

Dining table inside Keep

Inside the secret room you'll find loot, such as legendary rarity weapons, a combat shield, scorestreak, throwable weapons, and more. You'll want to gear up fast here, as the loot in this room seems to despawn pretty quickly.

In addition to Fortune's Keep, Warzone's main map also received some major landscape changes. Make sure to check out our complete guide to new and updated POIs for Caldera. There is also a limited-time event currently active in Warzone, and here we detail all the challenges and rewards for Mercenaries of Fortune.