CoD: Warzone Exploit Lets Players Create Game-Breaking Weapon Builds

An exploit has been discovered in Call of Duty: Warzone that lets players add a bonus Vanguard perk attachment to any weapon, including Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons that don't have those specific perks. The results of the exploit create some pretty game-breaking and overpowered weapon builds in the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard guns offer heavy customization in Warzone's Gunsmith, as the WWII weapons can be customized with up to ten attachments, while guns from the previous titles only allow for five. Vanguard's added customization also includes some pretty useful perks that aren't available on Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons.

However, Warzone content creator Yeet has tweeted the discovery of a bug that allows players to add Vanguard perks such as Tight Grip on both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War weapons. Or additionally, players can add an eleventh "bonus" attachment to beef up their Vanguard loadouts.

Discovered/replicated a pretty gamebreaking bug where you can get VG weapon perks on MW and CW guns as well as things like Tight Grip + Hardscope on several VG guns. @JGODYT Video out soon. Shoutout everyone who joined the private lobby to help with testing. Tight Grip AS44 ↓ pic.twitter.com/o9JzEccXiu — Jonathan (@yeet_FPS) February 28, 2022

In Yeet's tweet, he includes a video clip that shows how this is a game-breaking exploit for Warzone. His footage uses the Tight Grip attachment on the AS44 assault rifle, which normally does not have this specific perk attachment. With this added perk, the gun has virtually no recoil when he fires.

The exploit has been further confirmed by YouTuber JGOD, who has released a video to prove that the perk glitch exists. JGOD further explains that this also allows players to stack two powerful perk attachments together that wouldn't normally be possible, such as combining Hardscope with Tight Grip to completely remove a weapon's recoil. Or adding the Gung-ho perk to get better hip fire on weapons that wouldn't normally offer the perk.

While we're not revealing how to take advantage of this bug, JGOD does explain in his video how this is a multi-step process to get the exploit to work. Despite the complexity, there will still likely be players abusing this method for the huge perk benefits. Hopefully, Raven Software can provide a quick fix to keep players from destroying the competition in Warzone with the unfair advantage of zero-recoil weapons.

Warzone has been in a pretty buggy state with the addition of the Caldera map and Vanguard's integration. The developer has admitted the game is broken, but has offered reassurance to players that it's still dedicated to improving the state of the battle royale. Recent updates have worked to squash bugs and decrease crashing.