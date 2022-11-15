CoD: Warzone DMZ Mode - How Weapon Loadouts Work

Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with Call of Duty's new DMZ mode, but weapon loadouts work a bit differently in this extraction mode. Here we guide you through everything you need to know about DMZ's contraband weapons, custom blueprints, and more.

How DMZ and looting works

DMZ is a high-risk trios mode in a PvPvE environment, where you can have the option to choose how you want to play, which includes looting for high-value items and weapons and completing faction objectives. You keep everything you loot with a successful exfil, but the risk comes from the danger of failing to extract from the mission, because you'll lose everything in your inventory with the exception of one weapon type.

DMZ weapon types explained

Warzone and DMZ's Stronghold

Access to weapon loadouts in DMZ works differently than battle royale. There are two weapon types you'll use in DMZ mode: Contraband and Blueprints.

Contraband weapons

Contraband weapons are the weapons you loot during your time in DMZ mode. Contraband includes any weapons looted from enemies or scavenged from the map. Contraband weapons you loot can't be altered in the Gunsmith and have a locked set of upgrades, ranging anywhere from zero to five attachments. These weapons are permanently lost in the DMZ if you die before extraction.

Contraband weapons can only be collected for use in DMZ, but extracting with any Contraband weapon unlocks the base version for use and customization across multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. So, if you don't own Modern Warfare 2, this is a great way to get all the weapons unlocked for custom loadouts in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

Insured weapon blueprints

While looted Contraband weapons may not always have the attachments you want, there is the option to use the Gunsmith to build your own custom weapon blueprint within an insured weapon slot. Blueprints in an insured weapon slot are not permanently lost upon death in DMZ mode. However, there is still a penalty. Dying in DMZ with a custom blueprint makes the blueprint inaccessible for a period of time, which Activision's blog says is a penalty of "usually a few hours." Extracting with cash and valuables will help speed-up the cooldown on insured weapon slots.

You'll only have access to one insured weapon slot at launch, but a second and third insured slot can be unlocked by completing objectives and leveling up within one of DMZ's specific factions.

Activision also teases there is a M13B assault rifle that can be earned by defeating a "redacted" enemy.

The Gunsmith feature for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ is different from Warzone's original customization feature. Here is everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's revamped Gunsmith 2.0 and weapon progression system. Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 also overhauls the battle pass system, converting it to a multi-sector map of unlockables.