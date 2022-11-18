CoD: Warzone DMZ - How To Unlock More Insured Weapon Slots And Reduce Cooldown Penalties

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new DMZ extraction mode, where you risk losing all your weapons and loot if you fail to exfil from the match. You only start DMZ with one insured weapon slot, which is the only weapon you won't lose if you fail to extract. Our guide will help you unlock two more insured weapon slots, so you'll have even more weapon options for use in DMZ.

What are insured weapon loadouts

Here's a full guide to DMZ weapon types, but basically, the custom blueprint you place in your insured weapon slot is the only item that you won't permanently lose from a failed DMZ mission. However, you do get penalized for not successfully extracting from the match. This penalty is a two-hour cooldown timer, meaning the weapon is unavailable for a period of time, and this can be a bummer if you don't have any other insured weapon slots unlocked.

How to unlock the second insured weapon slot

DMZ insured weapon slots

DMZ has three factions: Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous, and these factions give you missions you can complete for XP and rewards. You can choose three missions each time you load into a match of DMZ, and you want to get started on these right away. You only start with Legion missions, so you'll need to complete the first three Legion missions to unlock access to a fourth mission called "Storm the Stronghold," which must be completed to unlock the White Lotus mission set.

Unlocking the second insured weapon slot requires you to complete every Tier 3 mission for all factions. This is quite the grind, but you'll be getting rewards, such as XP, weapons, and calling cards in the process.

How to unlock the third insured weapon slot

The third insured slot is unlocked by completing all the Tier Five missions for any one faction, which is essentially the faction's entire mission list.

How to get insured weapons back faster

Dead Drop dumpster for cash extraction

Losing your best weapons to a cooldown penalty can feel like a big setback, but continuing to play and exfil from matches with cash will significantly reduce the cooldown time. Just try to grab a few expensive items for your pack. Sometimes you can find documents or electronics that fetch a few grand.

You can also offload cash and loot during your match by depositing them in an Extraction Cache Dead Drop. These Extraction Caches don't seem to be marked on the map, but some dumpsters have a white highlight around them, which lets you know they're interactable. Here you can choose how much of your current money and/or valuables you want to deposit and convert into XP and credit towards your cooldown.

It doesn't tell you the cash to cooldown conversion, but I had a full two-hour penalty and deposited over $7,500 in a dumpster. Then, I loaded up my pack with more valuables and extracted around $2,500 more. This $10,000 total gave me a 14-minute reduction on my cooldown penalty. $10,000 isn't even a lot for DMZ. You can do Contracts and sell tons of loot in game to score plenty of cash to get the insured weapon back into your hands without a huge wait.

Season 1 has a new weapon that can be unlocked for use across Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and here's our guide to unlocking the M13B assault rifle in DMZ mode.