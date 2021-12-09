CoD: Warzone Devs Aware Of Issues Including Slow XP Gains; BOCW Zombies Camos Fixed

Call of Duty: Warzone's Pacific-themed Caldera map is now out of early access, and while the map feels like a proper successor to Verdansk, it's not without a few issues. Raven Software has confirmed several problems that are currently being tracked within Warzone.

Using the Warzone Trello board, Raven Software detailed a few ongoing issues that are being investigated. The Trello board addresses slow XP gains across all platforms, but this doesn't elaborate on which types of XP earn rates are being investigated or if it covers all types. Players have voiced concern over spending hours of playtime and barely gaining any levels in the battle pass. There are also reports of weapon XP not tracking in Warzone's Plunder mode.

Currently, the developer is aware that players are experiencing a bug where audio will drop out. Another known audio issue is players receiving inconsistent audio levels across various elements, such as planes, bombing runs, and killstreaks. Various map exploits on Caldera are also being investigated.

On a positive note, Raven Software announced that Black Ops Cold War's Zombies camos have now been fixed. With the December 8 launch of Caldera, Cold War Zombies camos went missing from Warzone Gunsmith customization. Now players can equip the Zombies camos earned from playing Black Ops Cold War, but Vanguard's Zombies camos have not been added to the game yet.

In addition to these new announcements, Raven Software is already aware of the ongoing performance issues on PlayStation consoles, with players experiencing some graphic and texture bugs when playing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Warzone's new map arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Call of Duty updates continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.