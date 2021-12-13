CoD: Warzone Continues To Get Weapon Changes; Bloom Slowly Being Removed

Raven Software continues to make major weapon changes to Call of Duty: Warzone. The December 10 update revealed a reduction to the bloom mechanic, as the developer slowly works to remove bloom from Vanguard guns. A few minor bug fixes and audio issues are adjusted as well.

This most recent update arrived just a day after the developer made mystery changes to Vanguard weapons, while also working to nerf some of Warzone's more overpowered weapons from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. All of this weapon tuning seems to be working towards making Vanguard weapons more viable, and providing a balanced weapon pool across all three games.

Vanguard's 'bloom' or bullet spread mechanic means that even when aiming down sights, all the bullets might not be going where intended. This effect was making most of Vanguard's assault rifles less reliable for those long-range fights in Caldera. And with bloom not being featured on Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War weapons, it made those past guns more reliable choices to use with the launch of the new Caldera map. However, the December 10 update drastically reduces the bloom mechanic on Vanguard weapons, which should make the guns more viable in Warzone moving forward. Additionally, Raven Software addressed the weapon bloom in the patch notes, saying that it eventually won’t exist at all.

"With this update, we have drastically reduced the amount of 'Bloom' on all base Vanguard Weapons. In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely. This process will take time, as we will need to determine adequate downsides to counterbalance the removal of Bloom, which will vary based on each individual Weapon and the type of Attachment they are attributed to."

For an unknown reason, Vanguard's M1928 submachine has been renamed in Warzone to the M1912. The patch notes include more weapon tuning as well. The Owen Gun and Type 100 submachine guns received various buffs, while the PPSh-41, M1912, and Sten submachine guns all received some nerfs. One of Vanguard's most popular assault rifles in Warzone, the NZ-41, also received a nerf with a reduction to the neck damage multiplier and increased recoil.

Much-needed audio updates were made to Warzone. Caldera's skies have been a very noisy place for many. Thankfully, the patch notes include a nerf to the volume of aerial gameplay elements, such as fighter planes, bombing runs, and the airstrike killstreaks.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Raven Software.

Warzone updates carry on as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Call of Duty updates continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

GENERAL

Reduced the volume of aerial gameplay elements such as Fighter Planes, Bombing Runs, and Airstrike Killstreaks.

GAMEPLAY

Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target parachuting Players.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Vanguard Operators Levels would begin at 0 instead of 1.

Fixed an issue causing Players to be kicked for inactivity while using the static Anti-Aircraft Gun.

Fixed an issue causing Players bought back by teammates to return without access to Weapons or their fists.

For more information on live issues, please visit our Warzone Trello Board.

WEAPONS

General

The M1928 (VG), also known as Submachine Gun Alpha (VG), has been changed to M1912 (VG)

Weapon Adjustments

With this update, we have drastically reduced the amount of ‘Bloom’ on all base Vanguard Weapons. In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely. This process will take time, as we will need to determine adequate downsides to counterbalance the removal of Bloom, which will vary based on each individual Weapon and the type of Attachment they are attributed to.

In addition, we are in the process of assessing Weapon ADS Speeds across Warzone. Stay tuned for more information.

» Assault Rifle «

NZ-41 (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Recoil increased



» Sniper Rifle «

Swiss K31 (BOCW) Second Damage Range added Minimum Damage decreased to 80, down from 95 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from 1.9 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from 1.8



» Submachine Gun «

M1912 (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 460 units, down from 600



Owen Gun (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 39, up from 34 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 675 units, down from 850 Mid Damage Range decreased to 850, down from 1500 Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.45 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.45 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.45 Lower Torso Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1 Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45 Right Upper Arms Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45



PPSh-41 (VG) Maximum Damage decreased to 23, down from 27 Mid Damage decreased to 20, down from 22 Min Damage decreased to 17, down from 18 Maximum Damage Range decreased to 400, down from 500 Mid Damage Range decreased to 540, down from 900 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.5 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1



Sten (VG) Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1



Type 100 (VG) Maximum Damage increased to 28, up from 22 Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 17 Min Damage increased to 18, up from 15 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.6



ATTACHMENTS

Attachment Adjustments

» Barrel «

M1912 (VG)

Chariot 5.5” Horizontal and Vertical recoil decreased by 2%



MG42 (VG)

Krausnick 450mm B42MG Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 3% VDD 680mm 31M Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 6%



Sten (VG)

SA 65mm Rapid Fire Rate Multiplier decreased by 23%



» Foregrip «

MG42 (VG)

Carver Foregrip Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 2%



» Magazine «