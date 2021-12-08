CoD: Warzone Caldera Map Contains World At War Maps And More Mystery Bunkers

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Pacific-themed Caldera map launched in early access on December 8 for Vanguard players at the start of Season 1. This new map is a vibrant island setting, bringing throwback locations from past titles and the return of Warzone's mysterious Easter egg bunkers.

Caldera is only in early access for the first 24 hours, so everyone who doesn't own Vanguard can start exploring on December 9. Here we highlight a few places worth exploring when you visit the island.

New mystery bunkers

Falcon's Peak bunker

Warzone's island map appears to have multiple mysterious bunkers, but there is at least one confirmed as the exact same bunker style as seen on Warzone's Verdansk map. This is found near the western base of Caldera's volcano, which is labelled as Falcon's Peak. We'll be exploring and covering any Easter eggs that might be hidden away there.

The volcano itself may also contain some secrets to uncover. There are mine shafts leading inside parts of the volcano, including a mysterious circular bunker door. This is likely a bunker worth keeping an eye on, because it looks similar to the bunker Captain Butcher teased in one of recent trailers for Caldera. Butcher's crashed plane and the bunker hatch he found are also featured on the map in the Clear Water Lagoon section of the western coast.

Call of Duty: World at War locations

Inside Caldera's Nacht der Untoten

Additionally, fans of Call of Duty: World at War and Zombies mode will recognize two of Caldera's locations. One is located on the northeastern coast of the map at the Runway point of interest, and here players will find one of Runway's larger buildings is actually the very first Zombies map Nacht der Untoten. It might not be quite noticeable at first glance because the building is in much more pristine condition than we've seen in any version of the Zombies map. It also feels a little more spacious than the original design, but the layout is nearly spot on for Nacht der Untoten.

Makin multiplayer map from Call of Duty: World at War

The second location from World at War is the multiplayer map Makin, which originally took place on the coastal area of Makin Atoll. This throwback location can be found by visiting a section of huts on the eastern coast just south of the Beachhead location. There might be some additional huts surrounding the area, but the entire multiplayer map appears to be recreated here in Caldera.

Modern Warfare's Shipment map

Caldera's Shipment map

The popular Shipment multiplayer map is nestled away within the Docks section of the map. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare's Shipment map was recently added to Vanguard, but the layout looks a bit different in Warzone. The small map of cargo containers has seen many variations over the years, but Caldera's version looks styled a bit more like the Modern Warfare 2019 layout.

Call of Duty League Honors 2021 Champions

Royal Cabana Resort's Call of Duty League trophy and Atlanta FaZe banners

And finally, one last spot to highlight is the Resort location on the southeastern edge of the island. This features a vacation resort labelled as the Royal Cabana Resort, which also showcases the player banners and a giant Call of Duty League trophy for Atlanta FaZe, who won the 2021 Call of Duty League championship for Black Ops Cold War.

Make sure to check out our first impressions of Warzone's Caldera. It's been a mostly positive time in early access, but some players are currently experiencing some graphic and texture bugs when playing on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Warzone's new map arrives as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team that began late last week. Call of Duty updates continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.