CoD: Warzone Apparently Hates It When 100 Players Call In Loadout Drops At The Same Time

A YouTuber has answered a question nobody has really asked. What happens when you call in 100 loadout drops in Call of Duty: Warzone at the same time? As it turns out, the game isn't too happy about it.

For those that don't know, loadout drops are large crates that fall from the sky in Call of Duty: Warzone containing pre-made weapon loadouts. They spawn randomly or can be called in by players who purchase one from a buy station. It's not clear how long it took for the folks at YouTube channel DefendTheHouse to get 100 players to pick up enough money to buy a loadout drop, but we're also kind of scared to find out.

Either way, the end result was a massive pile of crates packed with guns, like something out of a hyper-realistic Borderlands game. Of course, after they all landed players started calling in airstrikes and shooting each other to bits as if anything else could be expected.

While the people filming the clip clearly thought having 100 loadout crates drop at one time was hilarious, the game itself didn't think so. Once they had all hit the ground, some of the crates started to blink in and out of existence, proving that the game may not have been built to handle something like that.

The video from DefendTheHouse is the latest in its Call of Duty: Warzone Mythbusters series. Among some other myths tested were whether you could destroy an attack helicopter using only ballistic knives or if a trophy system could destroy a loadout drop marker.

For anyone that wants to test these myths themselves, Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has made it easier for anyone to start playing the game with accessibility options. Thanks to a recent update, those options can now be found right when you open up the game.